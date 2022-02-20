Community of Faith: It's time to engage

There’s a commercial that’s been running recently depicting Matthew McConaughey wearing a spacesuit while riding in a balloon. The ad starts, "Space. The boundary of human achievement. The new frontier. Eh? It’s not out there, it’s here. It’s not time to escape, it’s time to engage.”

While I still am uncertain as to what this ad is actually promoting, I’m compelled by the idea that the “new frontier” is right here, that emerging from the pandemic means engaging with actual people, outside our pods, bubbles, or whatever lines we’ve drawn around what’s safe and unsafe with regard to COVID-19. It’s also time to engage with others outside the bubbles of our ideologies and whatever sides of whatever partisan divides we can manufacture.

But the truth is, I’ve gotten comfortable in my bubble. While I definitely need to replace my quarantine sweatpants, I don’t want to necessarily upgrade my wardrobe. My couch is comfy; my dogs like it when I come home and stay there (commands I obey better than they do).

Most of us have experienced both wins and losses during the pandemic. One of the things I noticed during the last two years of masks, hand-washing and general isolation was that I never caught a cold. Hooray. But I also noticed that I laughed a lot less, and I was less willing to trust people to “do the right thing” to keep the rest of us safe from the virus, not to mention keeping the country “safe” for democracy.

I realize that putting up these exterior barriers of masks, distancing and limits to exposures to groups kept me from getting ill and helped prevent the spread of the virus. But two years of relative isolation has left me a little less resilient, and a little more prone to remaining disengaged. And that’s not healthy personally or communally.

Rather than just putting masks away, I’d like to see us all strategize how we’ll thoughtfully and meaningfully re-engage with our communities. I’d like to see us plan to interact with those who think differently or prioritize differently so we can find ways to keep each other mutually healthy and resilient to the dis-ease of polarization.

Exploring the new frontier, the one that’s right here, means becoming a little less comfortable on our couches, and a little more willing to embrace humanity and humility, even when doing so is risky. I still don’t quite get what Mr. McConaughey is supposed to be selling, but I think I do recognize that we are called as human beings to engage in more loving compassion for our neighbors, and our world. Amen.

Rev. Dr. Jennifer Yocum serves as Senior Pastor at University Congregational Church (UCC Missoula—Progressive. Inclusive. Inspired.) jennifer@uccmissoula.org.

