This Sunday, Catholics around the world will pray these words in the opening prayer of the liturgy: “Grant your faithful, we pray, almighty God, the resolve to run forth to meet your Christ with righteous deeds at his coming…so that they may be worthy to possess the heavenly Kingdom.” Each year I delight in this image of all of us, together, running — perhaps even skipping — along with our good deeds, toward the Christ. In my imagination, the good deeds are the embodiment of all those who have been part of our journey — family, friends, those who worship alongside of me and those we have served together.
Following that uplifting image, Jeremiah will remind us of the justice of David: “In those days, in that time, I will raise up for David a just shoot; he shall do what is right and just in the land…This is what they shall call her: “The Lord our justice.” Throughout the weeks of Advent, this season of joyful expectation, the prayers and words of Scripture will reinforce this call to justice and charity.
Although I hear these words through the Catholic lens, they are not unlike the exhortations most people of faith will hear in these days before Christmas. The songs we will hear, the gifts we will give, the gestures of generosity in which we will participate will all invite us to be people of justice, certainly during this time of year and, hopefully, throughout the year.
For the seventh consecutive year, "No Room at the Inn" at Blessed Trinity Catholic Community will provide an opportunity to reflect on the most noteworthy homeless family in history, the family of Jesus Christ. In the display of crèches that represent this Holy Family and the celebrations that surround them, we are reminded of the many other holy families in our city who long for a warm and welcoming home. The missions of Family Promise of Missoula, Habitat for Humanity and Missoula Interfaith Collaborative, all agencies that work to eliminate homelessness in Missoula, are again the beneficiaries of "No Room at the Inn," Dec. 14-16.
The feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Queen of the Americas, which occurs this year right before No Room at the Inn, led the organizers to invite submissions of crèches of more universal character, hopefully from many other countries, including, perhaps the offerings of some of Missoula’s own immigrant communities. No Room at the Inn opens with the traditional Gala on Friday evening, Dec. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. The Jim Driscoll Trio is the musical entertainment, raffle baskets are provided by congregations and individuals involved with the benefiting agencies, and fair trade coffee and chocolate and gift items from Catholic Relief Services will be sold. For the last few years, recipients of a Habitat home and beneficiaries of Family Promise have shared their stories with the attendees. The event continues on Saturday with the crèche display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Sunday “No Room at the Inn” concludes with the Gingerbread Tea at 12:30 p.m. with music by Pura Vida. Information about tickets, opportunities to display a crèche and more details about each event are available at blessedtrinitymissoula.org or micmt.org.