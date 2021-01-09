Community of Faith: Keep others' well-being in mind

A friend of mine from a long time back recently posted on Facebook about her battle with COVID-19. She’s been sick for over two weeks now; not sick enough to be hospitalized, sick enough though, that every day feels like a struggle. She says that one of the most wearying parts of the illness is facing the ongoing question, “Where did you get it?” (She doesn’t know.) The other part is feeling like she failed in doing the One Job Everyone Has Right Now — Don’t. Get. Sick.

Her post struck me hard because, on New Year’s Eve no less, I spiked a fever with chills and aches and my provider recommended that get tested for COVID-19. I spent the next few days in that breathless state of waiting for my test results, but more importantly, trying to avoid infecting anyone in my household.

I avoided touching surfaces with my hands, using T-shirt edges to open doorknobs and elbows to flick light switches up and down. I limited where I sat, wore a mask outside to walk the dog, and worried over every cough and sniffle.

I mentally reviewed anywhere I’d been in the preceding five days where I might have been in anyone’s space long enough to expose them — even though I don’t go anywhere without a mask, even though I wash my hands so much they feel like loofahs, even though I protect my six-foot bubble like a goalie in the net.