Community of Faith: Leading to more understanding and love

On Sunday, June 5, we find a unique convergence of Judaism’s Shavuot and Christianity’s Pentecost. Shavuot, the Feast of Weeks, marks the completion of the 49 day count from Passover, the springtime agricultural holiday marking the freedom of the ancient Israelites from slavery, and, Shavuot, the celebration of God’s revelation of the Ten Commandments and the Torah at Mt. Sinai, thereby establishing the Jewish people.

Pentecost celebrates the 50th day from Easter marking the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles while they were in Jerusalem celebrating the Feast of Weeks, thus the birth of the Church.

Both of these holy days have distinct historical messages that are significant to their respective religious traditions. Both commemorations are meaningful calls for deeper faith, right relationship and opening our being to new perspectives and pathways to act in ways to better our world leading each person and community to find fulfillment, meaning and purpose.

My colleague and friend, Jennifer Yocum, Senior Pastor at UCC Missoula, and I were sharing Shavuot and Pentecost stories, messages and insights. Communicating with care and curiosity, we felt the blessings of each tradition as unique framings of theological messages bringing humanity, (us!), to betterment on life’s journey. It is not about right or wrong; it is about doing and knowing goodness, love, hope and shalom-Peace.

My daily prayers contain yearnful expression that we can listen compassionately to the voices of the other, have genuine curiosity about those who are different from ourselves, joyfully appreciate the uniqueness and diversity of our human family, graciously show care for those who need help, openly love our neighbor and together find the ways to limit the injustices and ills of our community, nation and world.

A favorite Shavuot midrash, Jewish parable, of mine describes the interaction between God and humanity when the Torah was being offered. God went to several nations and offered the Torah. They in turn asked: What does it say or what is in it for them? The Jewish people responded with the words, Na’aseh v’nishma, we will do the Torah and then learn more for our understanding. This is a great lesson for implementing our values of truthfulness, compassion, sharing and loving. Let’s put these values into play and then come to know the underpinnings and meaning.

Perhaps that is the opportunistic message of the convergence of these sacred times and messages. Please, let's do more to bring justice, safety, respect, equity and kindness leading to more understanding and love.

Rabbi Mark Kula resides in Missoula offering Jewish experiences throughout Montana, Rabbi on the Pastor Team UCC Missoula, Rabbinic Advisor to Zootown Jews, a Missoula fellowship welcoming all, and University of Montana Campus Rabbi. Mark looks forward to meeting you. Rabbimarkkula@gmail.com.

