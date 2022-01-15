Community of Faith: Let’s take a deep breath

I used to just love watching my baby breathe while sleeping. Not in a creepy way, mind you. The rhythmic movement of the tiny body captivated me. Maybe it was my own yearning for that capacity to breathe so deeply, oblivious to the world around me. Maybe it was my own longing to just be, to know I’m safe.

As a preacher I speak for a living. However, it is not my preferred way of communicating with the world. I have learned that, before I enter the room, a series of deep breaths lowers the anxiety, awakens my awareness and heightens my focus.

In Hebrew the word for “breath” is also the word for spirit: ruach. The connection between the two is as intimately joined as muscle and bone. When we breathe deep, long breaths in the nose and out the mouth, we give the Spirit room to influence our awareness, awakening us to what is really real.

Recently, I listened to a talk by Dr. Jerome Lubbe from the Wild Goose Festival entitled the “Neurotheology of Connection.” According to Dr. Jerome, the brain cannot tell the difference between a bear and a deadline (or public speaking, or being unemployed, or the pandemic chaos, etc.). The brain’s response is to kick into overdrive and our fight, flight, freeze mechanism takes over. It feels like there’s a bear in the room. For me, public speaking feels like there is a bear in the room. Throughout the talk, Dr. Jerome kept reminding us — there are no bears. That is, no actual threat to life.

Dr. Jerome invites listeners to ask: Is my actual life in danger right now, or is my way of life in danger? The answer to this question is crucial for our life together, friends, whether in our faith communities or anywhere else in our society. If it seems like our actual lives are threatened, we will act in ways to neutralize the perceived threat, possibly with violence or by running away. The trouble is, so many of us right now are incapable of telling the difference. It feels like there’s a bear in the room.

When we breathe, we become more in tune with reality as it is. A series of sustained, long, deep breaths in the nose and out the mouth helps us notice whether our actual life is in danger, or if our reactivity is due to our way of life being threatened. The brain cannot tell the difference unless we attend to our breath.

If your actual life is in danger, disregard all this. Your autonomic nervous system response is appropriate — listen to it! Fight, flight, freeze — whatever you need to do to be safe — do it.

But if it’s your way of life that’s in danger — pause and take a deep breath. Take several. Wait, listen, notice. Give the Spirit some room. Perhaps as we breathe together, we can respond to the world with more grace and love.

Rev. Carrie A.H. Benton is pastor at Mountain Lakes Presbyterian Church in Seeley Lake. She can be reached at cahbenton@gmail.com.

