Our society is increasingly contentious and polarized. We are quick to anger and stubbornly refuse to see others’ perspectives. We see disagreement as a threat. We think our anger is appropriate and our judgment reliable, and we look for opportunities to shred those who do not share our beliefs.
Behavior and attitudes like these destroy relationships and make compromise almost impossible. They lead to prejudice, intolerance and persecution.
How can we rid ourselves of this canker of contention and bring peace to our homes, our neighborhoods and the world? Paraphrasing the words of Sy Miller and Jill Jackson’s iconic song, if there is going to be peace on earth, it must begin with you and me. Peace comes only if there is a mighty change in our own hearts.
When I suspect that my actions border on contentious, it’s helpful to step back and observe my behavior from afar. If it is clear that my motives are selfish and my actions are causing strife, I then must decide if I am going to continue on my contrary path or choose to replace selfishness with love.
I have learned that I cannot change my course without the help of my Heavenly Father. If I turn to Him in prayer, He will soften my heart and replace my feelings of anger with understanding and compassion. He says, “A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you: and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you a heart of flesh. And I will put my spirit within you . . .” Ezekiel 36:26-27.
When my heart is filled with His love, the spirit of contention disappears. He gives me strength to control my tongue. He helps me to respectfully disagree without being disagreeable, and gives me the words I need to bring about a peaceful resolution.
When I want to retaliate because I am hurt, I am reminded that the Savior declared, “I, the Lord, will forgive whom I will forgive, but of you it is required to forgive all men.” (See Doctrine and Covenants 64:10 — a canonical book of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints). If I ask, Heavenly Father enables me to forgive and not seek revenge for past hurts. If I remember that I too am imperfect, it is easier to pardon the offense of others and let go of scars and painful memories. If I let Him, He wipes the slate clean and heals my wounds.
Jeffrey R. Holland, a modern-day Apostle of Jesus Christ, invites us to “be peacemakers — to love peace, to seek peace, to create peace, to cherish peace. I make that appeal in the name of the Prince of Peace, who knows everything about being ‘wounded in the house of [His] friends’ but who still found the strength to forgive and forget — and to heal — and be happy.”