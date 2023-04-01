Have you ever just sat back and thought about how funny life can be at times? Now, as I was reflecting on it, I did recognize that it is not always funny ha-ha, but there are those moments that make you just want to laugh. Perhaps it is a funny face that a pet makes or that moment after you’ve been scared by a friend or family member who just walked around the corner not trying to scare you. Life is full of these little moments that can be sources of joy.
Unfortunately, I have found that sometimes people forget about these moments of joy, and I was thinking that what a better day to reflect and remind people of these moments that April Fools Day. I remember some people in my life have been offended by April Fools, especially when someone goes too far. But perhaps it is a good thing for us to find time to laugh at and with ourselves. These funny moments (that can be infuriating) can bring a smile when we look back or if we are willing to relax ourselves a little bit, we can find joy and humor right then.
This April Fools Day (and this is no joke) I would like to invite you to laugh, to find joy, to live in these moments. I have found this to be very good for the soul and the spirit and has really improved my outlook. Have fun in these funny lives we lead.
Mathew Goodrich is pastor at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Missoula. He can be reached at 406-549-7221, pastor@fccmissoula.org or fccmissoula.org/contact.