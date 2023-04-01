Have you ever just sat back and thought about how funny life can be at times? Now, as I was reflecting on it, I did recognize that it is not always funny ha-ha, but there are those moments that make you just want to laugh. Perhaps it is a funny face that a pet makes or that moment after you’ve been scared by a friend or family member who just walked around the corner not trying to scare you. Life is full of these little moments that can be sources of joy.

Unfortunately, I have found that sometimes people forget about these moments of joy, and I was thinking that what a better day to reflect and remind people of these moments that April Fools Day. I remember some people in my life have been offended by April Fools, especially when someone goes too far. But perhaps it is a good thing for us to find time to laugh at and with ourselves. These funny moments (that can be infuriating) can bring a smile when we look back or if we are willing to relax ourselves a little bit, we can find joy and humor right then.

This April Fools Day (and this is no joke) I would like to invite you to laugh, to find joy, to live in these moments. I have found this to be very good for the soul and the spirit and has really improved my outlook. Have fun in these funny lives we lead.