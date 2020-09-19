Community of Faith: Listen, learn, discuss, try

In these days of monumental problems -- smoke-filled skies and pandemic challenges, hurricanes both natural and political, economic worries and ego-centric exploits -- I sense in myself and others a common experience of feeling overwhelmed. Things are just too big to grasp; the issues are so complex, sensitive, volatile, confused, and explosive they make us want to cower. There are angry voices everywhere, accusations and attacks on the right and the left, huge issues approached in drastically different ways or, worse, avoided at all costs. At times, it’s enough to make us wish to resign from the daily life – or at least the daily news.
But I have found a better solution, at least one that helps me maintain sanity without avoiding what’s really going on. I invest myself in small goodnesses.
“Small goodnesses” is a phrase that might sound a little awkward, but I’ll stick with the phrase, for it describes pretty well where I am always able to find rejuvenation for my soul. Small goodnesses are those small, personal gestures of good will that all of us may choose to implement regularly. The smallest such gestures can sometimes have the greatest effect – a smile of support, a simple compliment, the silence of listening, the look of understanding. There are other small goodnesses more personal in nature which can settle our souls, be they a walk in a park, planting a garden, helping a neighbor, or volunteering at the Poverello Center or Foodbank. But other goodnesses abound that do not pretend to solve the big problems of our world; in their widespread use and collaborative effect, they may indirectly help those bigger problems become more tangible, manageable, and ultimately transformed. The small goodnesses I have found most helpful in light of the overwhelming are: listen, learn, discuss, and try together.
I have recently been a participant in several of my organization’s trainings highlighting racism in our country. This is a huge problem, one which has me and my colleagues worried, confused, outraged, humbled, and motivated for change. But what can I do? How should I act? What steps do I take?
Listen. Learn. Discuss. And try to seek hopeful ways to move forward together, here and now.
I have family members and friends worried about their job situations. Things are insecure; some have lost their jobs, and are searching. Some see no real prospect for a promising future. These are huge problems, great anxieties, and it is likely that no simple fix will do. But what can I do? How should I act? What steps do I take?
Listen. Learn. Discuss. And try to seek hopeful ways to move forward together, here and now.
Yet, people won’t always listen to each other; they may seem unwilling to learn; they often won’t discuss something they disagree upon; they may have no intention of seeking anything but their own desire, of affirming anything but their own opinion – and have no plan to move forward together.
But each of us can choose to exercise these “goodnesses” in the face of the immovable; in fact, these “goodnesses” are the only thing I have found that have the power to move the immovable into larger perspectives – not by force, which almost never works, but by invitation, by understanding, and by clarification of the issues surrounding the immovability. For in the end, the things that seem most immovable on the surface might just have the weakest foundations underneath. Examining those foundations together may help build stronger footings – less movable foundations – for the structure of our lives.
I have found that the small goodnesses have staying power; kindness never runs out of style; authentic attention is always appreciated; and listening sincerely takes us far. They may sound like simple, even insignificant practices, but I have found that these “small goodnesses” work transformation that is not only redemptive, but enduring.
Grace to you,
John
Rev. John Daniels is pastor at First United Methodist Church, Missoula. He can be reached at john@fumcmissoula.com.
