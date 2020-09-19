Community of Faith: Listen, learn, discuss, try

In these days of monumental problems -- smoke-filled skies and pandemic challenges, hurricanes both natural and political, economic worries and ego-centric exploits -- I sense in myself and others a common experience of feeling overwhelmed. Things are just too big to grasp; the issues are so complex, sensitive, volatile, confused, and explosive they make us want to cower. There are angry voices everywhere, accusations and attacks on the right and the left, huge issues approached in drastically different ways or, worse, avoided at all costs. At times, it’s enough to make us wish to resign from the daily life – or at least the daily news.

“Small goodnesses” is a phrase that might sound a little awkward, but I’ll stick with the phrase, for it describes pretty well where I am always able to find rejuvenation for my soul. Small goodnesses are those small, personal gestures of good will that all of us may choose to implement regularly. The smallest such gestures can sometimes have the greatest effect – a smile of support, a simple compliment, the silence of listening, the look of understanding. There are other small goodnesses more personal in nature which can settle our souls, be they a walk in a park, planting a garden, helping a neighbor, or volunteering at the Poverello Center or Foodbank. But other goodnesses abound that do not pretend to solve the big problems of our world; in their widespread use and collaborative effect, they may indirectly help those bigger problems become more tangible, manageable, and ultimately transformed. The small goodnesses I have found most helpful in light of the overwhelming are: listen, learn, discuss, and try together.