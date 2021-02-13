Community of Faith: Love is essential

Love overcomes the greatest of fears. Love empowers the release of tears and surrender, and love holds us together when all else is falling apart. Love forgives and brings hope to those doubled over with grief. Love reveals itself in earth-shattering moments with a steady friend or with the kindness of a stranger.

For Christians, love finds its fulfillment in the death of an innocent human who took on the pain of all humanity so that each one could experience love. Love continues with resurrection that says, “Death will not define who I am, who you are.” This love is extended to all; no one is exempt from this love. Each person is formed by one who says, “You are worth this love always.” This love does not pick and choose and cannot be earned but only accepted as it is offered to all.

Therefore, love sees the lonely, the lost, the broken. Love looks that homeless person in the eye and acknowledges their very existence. Love shows up both in the cry of a newborn baby and in the last breaths of life.

So yes, love is and will always be my theology. We are made with love, for love, by love. Because love is in the air, breathe in this love, accept this love. Say with us: “Just as I am, in this moment, without pretense or good works, I am beloved.”

Jerilyn and James Waddell are happily married and have five wonderful children. Jerilyn is a counselor with Youth Homes, and James is the Spiritual Care Director at The Village Senior Residence. They can be reached via email at jjncwaddell@gmail.com.

