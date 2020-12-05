Community of Faith: Maintaining a horizon perspective

I think many people would agree that we have a lot to grieve these days. There are close to one-and-a-half million deaths worldwide due to the coronavirus, with a quarter of them — 268,000 — happening in our country alone; we just went through a very painful and worrisome election season with threats and hostility and nonsense spoken at the highest levels of our government — and the ugliness isn’t over yet; there’s a growing onslaught against many things we thought were understood as true and virtuous, such as science and common sense and basic civility; there remains a continued disparity over how people who are supposed to be looked upon as equal are treated differently because of their skin color, religion, gender or culture; we have a confusion over who we thought we were as Americans verses what recent events expose. Though effective vaccines have been announced, and the election is over (I think!), it is obvious that we have a lot of work ahead.
And then there are things to grieve closer to home. We grieve not being able to gather together in person in the many ways we had grown accustomed to, with Thanksgiving being the most recent example. We grieve that many of our summer vacation plans were canceled; we grieve that we’ve not been able to go out to eat or shopping or bowling or to the movies as we once did. Perhaps more significantly, we grieve that there isn’t more promising progress along the lines of equity for our marginalized community members; we grieve that we continue to prioritize guns or money or power more than each other; we grieve that family members argue, that neighbors can’t get along, that people remain conflicted…..sometimes it seems that even the weather doesn’t want to cooperate with us (like this morning!).
And, sometimes, we may feel bad about feeling bad — we may feel like we shouldn’t grieve or feel down so much. Usually such thinking has us plunge deeper into grief, adding to the dark burden we carry an unfair sense that we are somehow weak or wrong to feel deep sorrow.
But I think there are different ways of grieving, some more helpful than others. There is a passage in the Bible which says, “Do not grieve as those who have no hope.” I find this an extremely helpful insight for my life when I feel down. I have found that although hope may not always banish despair, it is more than a match once allowed a place of prominence in our lives. And, once there, hope can surprise us with its ability to move life forward. In order for hope to move us into a better reality, it takes the motivation of a stronger vision of the way things should be to guide our efforts. It is what I like to call “the horizon perspective” that hope invites us to keep front and center all the days of our lives, especially when things are dark.
What is a “horizon perspective,” you ask? I’m glad you asked, although it’s probably pretty obvious — in order to navigate any particularly difficult topography, one must have a vision of what one is heading towards. Notice, I said “vision” not “view,” and I did so deliberately, for it is usually impossible to have a perfect view of what lies ahead; but we must keep in mind we are people not limited to the perspective of either the eye or the understanding; we are people of inner vision that can see far beyond the confines of human experience and understanding. In other words, we are people of faith. Faith is shaped by an inner vision of what we are heading for which is not dependent upon nor derived from what happens here in real time and real space; our inner vision sees much more, and what it sees enables us to live lives shaped far beyond our present surroundings.
I’m not sure if there is a proverb along these lines, but if there isn’t, there should be — “If you can’t imagine the tree in your mind, you’ll never plant its seed.” In other words, it is the vision of the future that keeps hope alive; it is our orientation to what tomorrow will bring that does two things — our future orientation keeps us steady in uneven times, and our future orientation helps identify the things worth investing ourselves in to bring about hope’s final realization. In the end, it is our horizon perspective that keeps us sane.
God’s Grace Be With You,
John
Rev. John Daniels is pastor at First United Methodist Church, Missoula. He can be reached at john@fumcmissoula.com.
