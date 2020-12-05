Community of Faith: Maintaining a horizon perspective

And, sometimes, we may feel bad about feeling bad — we may feel like we shouldn’t grieve or feel down so much. Usually such thinking has us plunge deeper into grief, adding to the dark burden we carry an unfair sense that we are somehow weak or wrong to feel deep sorrow.

But I think there are different ways of grieving, some more helpful than others. There is a passage in the Bible which says, “Do not grieve as those who have no hope.” I find this an extremely helpful insight for my life when I feel down. I have found that although hope may not always banish despair, it is more than a match once allowed a place of prominence in our lives. And, once there, hope can surprise us with its ability to move life forward. In order for hope to move us into a better reality, it takes the motivation of a stronger vision of the way things should be to guide our efforts. It is what I like to call “the horizon perspective” that hope invites us to keep front and center all the days of our lives, especially when things are dark.