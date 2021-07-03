Community of Faith: Maintaining my freedom

I was a young, free-spirited and strong-willed person growing up. A good kid but with some attitudes. One day a wise colleague said to me that Jesus Christ was the freest man on earth because he was totally obedient. Life Pause …
It gave my freedom-loving mind a whole lot to mull over and think about. To my growing spiritual mind this seemed paradoxical. I knew the scripture, “… ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free,” but didn’t fully understand the connection between obedience and truth. As my understanding deepened, my strong will turned on its head and got pointed in the right direction. My perspective, whole will and approach to personal freedom changed as I came to realize what my friend had said was true and in alignment with what the Savior had said.
I made a choice. I believed in Christ, but I had to take a larger step to choose to follow Him in deeper ways. With this choice I came to realize there’s a difference between being happy and having joy, and a difference between being comfortable and having peace. They are related, but joy and peace go deeper. The scriptures often relate joy and peace to the followers of Christ. Having joy and peace are based on the good choices we make, regardless of our circumstances.
That lesson has been invaluable as I have lived this existence called Life. Here on this earth, life happens. What we experience can be based on choices we make —something we have control over. Some experiences just come to us, like illnesses, accidents, other people’s choices, and consequences of our own choices. These are experiences — often afflictions of life — we can’t control.
Surviving multi-rounds of cancer, I have found that maintaining my freedom must come from within, and not to rely on what I am experiencing externally.
The “freest man,” Jesus Christ, “a perfect man,” the most obedient person ever, the Son of God, was driven out of lands, persecuted and eventually killed for what he was teaching and doing. What made him free and the "Prince of Peace" wasn’t external forces, but was the result of his perfection in the choices He made regardless of the circumstances, and the blessings that came to all from that.
How do I maintain my freedom? I try to let God prevail in my life. I study scriptures. I communicate through prayer with “Our Father …” and “in the name of Christ” as He instructed us. I seek out the Comforter and “Spirit of Truth” that He promised his disciples. Through prayer and in my everyday life I seek to be grateful and if I find that hard, I actively look for things to be grateful for. I try to ask, seek, knock, for myself and others. This sometimes gives me revelation as to what I can do to help my own situation or that of others.
All of this has given me the freedom that comes with peace, joy and hope through Jesus Christ.
Tim Garrett, a retired dentist and an elder in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He can be reached at 406-552-7395.