Community of Faith: Maintaining my freedom

I was a young, free-spirited and strong-willed person growing up. A good kid but with some attitudes. One day a wise colleague said to me that Jesus Christ was the freest man on earth because he was totally obedient. Life Pause …

It gave my freedom-loving mind a whole lot to mull over and think about. To my growing spiritual mind this seemed paradoxical. I knew the scripture, “… ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free,” but didn’t fully understand the connection between obedience and truth. As my understanding deepened, my strong will turned on its head and got pointed in the right direction. My perspective, whole will and approach to personal freedom changed as I came to realize what my friend had said was true and in alignment with what the Savior had said.

I made a choice. I believed in Christ, but I had to take a larger step to choose to follow Him in deeper ways. With this choice I came to realize there’s a difference between being happy and having joy, and a difference between being comfortable and having peace. They are related, but joy and peace go deeper. The scriptures often relate joy and peace to the followers of Christ. Having joy and peace are based on the good choices we make, regardless of our circumstances.