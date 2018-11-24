Isn’t it interesting, and sort of sad, that we must have a special day to celebrate Thanksgiving? Yeah, yeah, I understand; it’s a celebration of an historical event that is important. However, maybe we could consider what it would be like to make thanksgiving a priority 365 days a year. Wow! That’s a lot of cranberry, stuffing, turkey, sweet potatoes, and pumpkin or pecan pie! That is not exactly what I had in mind.
In the world of Christianity and other world religions, thanksgiving is the core foundation of prayer and developing a spiritual life. Perhaps it is even more than that. What would it be like to live in gratitude every day? What if we began each day with words of thanksgiving? I like to thank God for another day of life every morning. That’s understandable because I am almost 80 and one more day of life isn’t always guaranteed. However, I have been doing this for many, many years. The result has been that I am more aware of the beauty each day holds, no matter what the day begins like; and it tends to color the rest of my day also. Everything and everyone seems more like a gift than a problem, even meetings and speed bumps!
Moreover, a habit of gratitude also opens us up to the people with whom we interact every day — friends, coworkers, strangers. If our outlook each day is positive, the next person we encounter may open up a whole new world of possibilities, ideas, relationships. Thanksgiving and being grateful may even — believe it or not — lessen the division and separateness that threatens our very souls these days.
Another quality of saying thank you is that it keeps us humble. Instead of lording it over others by our own brilliance and genius, acknowledging the gifts someone else brings to the party, the project, the work or social environments we inhabit, enriches the atmosphere for everyone. “Thanks for that idea. It is really helping us to move forward on this issue.” Even thanking someone who holds a door for us, simple as that act is, and even as simple as the thank you itself, is an acknowledgement of our interdependence with others. Again, a way of breaking down the barriers between peoples whose differences are usually skin deep. The inner depths of all of us are remarkably alike.
However, if that is not enough, perhaps just saying thanks for this magnificent valley we live in, this last best place, will have to suffice. Give thanks. Again, I say, give thanks. We are wondrously, marvelously made!