This morning I had a moment of agitation that far exceeded acceptable norms. It was my turn to prepare breakfast — my world famous (at least in the Daniels’ family world) oatmeal was on the menu (salt the water before adding the oatmeal; overcook by three minutes; light on the brown sugar, oatmilk (naturally!), a touch of cinnamon, side of good coffee, cream, and comfy chair). As I got the ingredients out, I unclipped the bag containing the oats, measured and poured everything, and let things begin cooking. As I went to put away the ingredients, I had one of those maddening moments when I could not find the clip that closed the oatmeal. You know those kinds of clips — oversized plastic clothespin types of devices used to seal off plastic bags. Our clips are green and yellow; we keep several in our kitchen drawers. But this one clip was nowhere to be found.
I retraced my actions when I opened the bag. Nothing.
I began one of those deliberate searches, thinking perhaps it fell on the floor, or was knocked behind something on the counter. Zilch.
I had not moved from the kitchen during this whole process, but began to search outside of that zone, thinking that maybe our dog had retrieved it if it dropped to the floor, or that a sudden microburst of interior-ceiling-fan wind had blown it somewhere, or that maybe my wife was playing a hide-and-seek game with me (no, she wouldn’t do that — would she?). Nada.
Can you sense my progression towards senility? I was going crazy for not finding that clip. Finally, I caught myself in my madness, and sat back thinking the mystery would never be resolved — and, of course, that’s when I saw it. It was three inches from the oatmeal bag, right where I put it. Directly before my eyes. Missed many times. How could this be? That I missed something so very obvious? It was quite simple — it was not one of our normal clips. It was not one of our standard yellow or green variety; this one was not only pink, but was more like a toy, made in the shape of a pig whose mouth was the clip part (this might be hard to envision!). In any event, because it did not conform to what I expected to see, I completely missed it time and time again.
How often, I wonder, does this same process impede our ability to see what’s before our very eyes, due to the tendency to limit our vision to what we expect to see?
I believe that one of the greatest problems in our world today falls along these lines. We are so very trained to see things according to the patterns both familiar and comforting to us, easily and often missing things that fall outside of those parameters. Often, we do this with people. We gravitate towards the persons who speak our language, identify with our preferences, believe the same things we do, look like us, share the same convictions — and easily miss or quickly discount those who do not fall into these categories. Yet these discounted individuals are no less the children of God than we are, and, as such, bear the incredible reality of the divine in their lives, somehow, someway. Perhaps it is veiled behind brokenness or poor judgment; maybe they’ve learned through life’s experiences to hide or deny that divine imprint; just possibly they’ve never been acknowledged as precious or significant in a believable and transforming way. Perhaps it is their greatest need for others to check the way they see people — not in how they conform to our expectations, but in the assumption that God is present in their lives, too?
Sometimes we need to stand back from ourselves in a sort of self-diagnostic effort and check the interpretations of what we see. Faith is indispensable to this process, for it is through what we believe that we are given the criterion for correcting our vision. God is always out there, before our very eyes, in the natural world, in ourselves, throughout the universe, in the elements of creation great and small — and especially in each and every human life. It is perhaps this acknowledgement that is missing in the world that has led to the greatest tragedies humankind has imposed upon itself. It is also perhaps the greatest hope of the world that we truly take to heart that Jesus came to save the world from itself — by recognizing God’s imprint of value upon every life.
God’s Grace Be With You,
John