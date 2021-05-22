Community of Faith: Needing a vocation

Our family moved to Missoula two years ago for me (James) to work as a hospice chaplain. We had moved across the country twice already, but we simply knew we had to come to Missoula. And we could not be more grateful that we came. Even when the hospice agency closed, I found work providing spiritual care at The Village Senior Residence. I felt I had found my true purpose: work that I loved and that brought my true self to life.
After graduating with a Masters in Professional Counseling, Jerilyn began working as a therapist with Youth Homes. She serves in a role that matches perfectly who she is. And Jerilyn does good work. She provides an unconditional acceptance for adolescents and offers hope and healing from trauma. Jerilyn has found her true purpose.
Meaning, purpose, and life. One mantra I learned through hospice work is “live until you die,” from Dame Cicely Saunders, and I sometimes wonder what it would look like to bring this philosophy of life into focus for each of us today.
For me the idea of life to its fullest must involve a sense of vocation. Our vocation, or calling, gives meaning to who we are and what we do in life. We want to find something that satisfies us personally and does good for others meaningfully. As Frederick Buechner put it, “The place God calls you to is the place where your deep gladness and the world's deep hunger meet.” Meaningful service thus becomes our aim for discovering our vocation.
I have worked in spiritual care through the COVID-19 pandemic. Working to support the spirit of the aging has taken on special significance as the world became aware once again of the fragility of life in later stages. I have grieved the losses of people I loved and I have seen the beauty of a community banding together in faith, hope, and love. This work has fulfilled my calling and offered a path to serve others and to receive care from them.
And now I will follow my calling into new work, attempting here to name my deep sense of vocation: to provide spiritual care during the sacred time of life leading up to death. Listening to this call, I will begin work as a hospice chaplain for Partners in Home Care. Though I will be leaving a job and people I have loved, I will be following my calling into work that reveres life at its most sacred moments and frees me to do what I am meant to do. For me hospice work proves to be deeply meaningful service.
I will miss the many people who have blessed me, and I feel excited for the people I do not yet know who will bless me in the future. Jerilyn likes to describe our vocational journey as “following peace.” So we take steps forward, following a peace that tells us to follow our true purpose and to live our vocation.
James and Jerilyn Waddell are married and have five children particularly fond of Missoula summers. James has been Spiritual Care Director at The Village Senior Residence and will serve as a Hospice Chaplain for Partners in Home Care, and Jerilyn is a Therapist with Youth Homes.