Community of Faith: Needing a vocation

I have worked in spiritual care through the COVID-19 pandemic. Working to support the spirit of the aging has taken on special significance as the world became aware once again of the fragility of life in later stages. I have grieved the losses of people I loved and I have seen the beauty of a community banding together in faith, hope, and love. This work has fulfilled my calling and offered a path to serve others and to receive care from them.

And now I will follow my calling into new work, attempting here to name my deep sense of vocation: to provide spiritual care during the sacred time of life leading up to death. Listening to this call, I will begin work as a hospice chaplain for Partners in Home Care. Though I will be leaving a job and people I have loved, I will be following my calling into work that reveres life at its most sacred moments and frees me to do what I am meant to do. For me hospice work proves to be deeply meaningful service.

I will miss the many people who have blessed me, and I feel excited for the people I do not yet know who will bless me in the future. Jerilyn likes to describe our vocational journey as “following peace.” So we take steps forward, following a peace that tells us to follow our true purpose and to live our vocation.

James and Jerilyn Waddell are married and have five children particularly fond of Missoula summers. James has been Spiritual Care Director at The Village Senior Residence and will serve as a Hospice Chaplain for Partners in Home Care, and Jerilyn is a Therapist with Youth Homes.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0