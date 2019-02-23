In 1863, in his piece entitled ‘Winter,’ Alexander Smith wrote: “We are accustomed to consider winter the grave of the year, but it is not so in reality...Underground, beneath the snow and frost, next spring and summer are secretly getting ready.”
One of the most profound things that working in hospice teaches you is that dying is not synonymous with death. Regardless of a patient’s illness, condition, attitude towards death or even level of awareness, there is still life going on. Whether in activity or stillness, in sadness or joy, in fear or assurance things are changing, reaching, growing in the direction of death but should not to be equated with death.
Some dying persons may be nurturing or reaching for relationships. There may be things that still need to be said or emotions needing expression. The process of dying sometimes brings words into relationships where there were no words when life looked like it would give ample time. There may be expressions of forgiveness that need to be given or received in order to prepare hearts and minds for the time when words or hugs will no longer be available. I have seen persons who could not give or receive the needed forgiveness dig down into where things germinate to release the need to forgive or be forgiven.
Another thing that is often nurtured under the surface of the obvious or physical is the need to look back on one’s life and examine the memories of the things that have meant the most or will best carry their minds into the next step or journey. Sometimes such life review is solitary. Sometimes it involves another person or maybe many people. This is one of the reasons that, even when a person is seemingly not responsive, we continue to talk to them and share our good memories of life, love and the ways we will remember them.
Also growing beneath the surface for many people are spiritual seeds that are being nurtured. For some the spiritual is overt or barely below the surface. Other persons may believe that the spiritual issues and questions of life have been long buried but they often rise to the surface in the face of death. This may not have anything to do with religion. Sometimes this spiritual piece takes the form of existential questions of life, existence, purpose and meaning that have no religious language to describe it.
The dying process is a dynamic one that calls on all who stand in watch to honor what is happening both physically as well as what may be going on beneath the surface, like a tulip bulb preparing to break ground and bloom in a fullness of beauty previously unimagined. Dying is not static. The dying process is never prescribed. No dying person will ever experience it like any other and those who are honored to be there will do well to help nurture what is happening beneath the surface of this winter of life.