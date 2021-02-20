Community of Faith: On faith and loss

A year ago, we were facing the earliest cases and deaths from a new disease. It was to test our social, medical, economic and political systems in ways that would have been hard to imagine. At the same time, the first primaries and caucuses were underway. This political process and its aftermath would also test us.

These events have pulled us apart: in life and death, in our ability to be near each other, in our trust of one other, in our sharing of what’s important, and even in our understanding of what is true.

We have had to let go of so much and it’s difficult to think of faith in times of grief and loss.

In hospitals, I have met many who were ill or dying. I’ve met families who have lost loved ones. Conversation, prayer and all the richness of words and all the brilliance of writers can become dull in these times. The stark presence of loss looms too specifically, and is felt too personally.

In those moments, faith is stripped bare of external expressions and dressing up. Yet, in time, a stronger and more fulfilling faith can emerge, one not of words but of the heart.