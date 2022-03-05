Community of Faith: On grievance and forgiveness

I took a class in seminary called “Compassion,” and used to joke that I flunked that one. Now I’ve been taking a class on forgiveness and it’s not any easier. My pastor, Molly Sasser-Goehner, is leading about a dozen of her peeps at Immanuel Lutheran Church through the "hows" of this central Christian and human practice. We’re using Desmond and Mpho Tutu’s book, "The Book of Forgiving: The Fourfold Path for Healing Ourselves and Our World." It’s ambitious!

And timely. A war of aggression is waged on the cusp of Lent. I mean Ukraine, of course. But there’s plenty of aggression on the home front, too. And plenty in me. That’s why this sentence jumped out at me: “When I develop a mind-set of forgiveness, rather than a mind-set of grievance, I don’t just forgive a particular act; I become a more forgiving person. … What was once a reason for rupture and alienation becomes an opportunity for repair and greater intimacy,” (p. 218).

A mindset of grievance. I’ve been nurturing that for a couple years now, and I’m in excellent company on all sides. But I’m pretty tired of it. And my outrage hasn’t changed one blessed thing. So what would it look like to set grievance aside? To let it know that it can’t ride shotgun anymore?

It’s not that grievances aren’t real. Putin’s violence against Ukraine gushes blood. A sick, unvaccinated health care worker infected a good man with COVID and he died. An adult treated me cruelly when I was 6 and I’m just now recognizing how the abuse has shaped me. No, grievances are all too real. Expecting forgiveness in the midst of violence is expecting too much, even though Jesus did it. And when we are able to forgive, it doesn’t make the wrong OK, and it doesn’t negate God’s call to do justice.

But it does give us a better tool for the long run.

The Tutus, father and daughter, tell story after story of people who suffered horrendous grief and violence, who nonetheless found a way to forgive their perpetrator. What’s more, the perp was then empowered to repent to their toes and turn their life around, and rejoin the human community for good. This feels impossible. But with God, we are assured, all things are possible. I know I can’t do it on my own. I once prayed for a person who had harmed my family. Mama bear on her knees. Much to my surprise, I stopped hating them, then and there. Done. So I know this can happen.

But my mindset of grievance is alive and kicking and it feeds my anger all too well. It’s time to let it go. It’s time for repair. This will be my Lenten discipline. I’m not going to try to get all the way to forgiveness just yet. (Oh moi of little faith.) But I can swap out my itch to judge for a blessing of peace. Yup, I can do this, with God’s help. Join me, if you wish.

Blessings and peace, everyone!

The Rev. Jean Larson is a retired pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She can be reached at jeanklarson@gmail.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0