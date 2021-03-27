Community of Faith: On religious liberty

Now RFRA didn’t start out as a conservative bill. It was passed almost unanimously by a Democratic-controlled Congress, and signed into law by President Clinton, in response to a Supreme Court ruling that overrode the free exercise rights of two members of the Native American Church (Employment Division v. Smith, 1990).

Subsequently, the Supreme Court has upheld the rights of Muslims, other minority religions — and a corporation, Hobby Lobby. In that case, certain contraceptives were found to violate the corporation’s religious beliefs, resulting in women employees’ loss of birth control coverage. The owners’ religious beliefs were imposed on the employees of a for-profit corporation.

SB 215 also confers religious liberty to corporations. Now, if corporations could worship and pray, that might not be so bad. Haven’t seen one yet, though. RFRA-based rulings that overturn transgender health care mandates have been winding through the federal system, so concerns about discrimination are real. Because the Montana law includes an individual’s “sincerely held religious belief, whether or not the exercise is compulsory or central to a larger system of religious belief,” it risks fulfilling Justice Scalia’s warning against “a system in which each conscience is a law unto itself,” (Employment Division v. Smith). So then, a law that sought to protect religious expression through worship and traditional practices has expanded to allow an individual or corporation to impose their belief on others. Is this religious liberty?