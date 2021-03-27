Community of Faith: On religious liberty

I love religious liberty. I love the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Simple, eh? Just 16 words that allow Muslims, Jews, Native Americans, Buddhists, Mormons, Hindus and Christians the freedom to practice our faith as we please--along with Wiccans, Satanists, Druids, Moonies, Neo-pagans, Scientologists and other followers of the over 310 religions practiced in the U.S., according to ProCon.org. That’s a lot of “sincerely held religious beliefs.” The thing is, everyone’s religious liberty is protected. The government cannot favor one over the other. In the end this works for the good of all religion. But it can get messy.
As of this writing, the Montana House Judiciary Committee is considering SB 215, the Montana Religious Freedom Restoration Act, (RFRA). It mirrors a 1993 federal law of the same name. Good idea? Many people of faith are concerned that this bill would be used to legalize discrimination against our LGBTQ siblings. The bill’s supporters include the Montana Family Foundation, which fought against non-discrimination ordinances in Billings and Bozeman.
For Christians, then, a word of caution: The way we practice our religious liberty is crucial. We are called to follow Jesus’ commandment to love and serve our neighbors and our enemies. Using any law to diminish the humanity of any person created in God’s image (which is to say, any human being on earth) is just plain old sin.
Now RFRA didn’t start out as a conservative bill. It was passed almost unanimously by a Democratic-controlled Congress, and signed into law by President Clinton, in response to a Supreme Court ruling that overrode the free exercise rights of two members of the Native American Church (Employment Division v. Smith, 1990).
Subsequently, the Supreme Court has upheld the rights of Muslims, other minority religions — and a corporation, Hobby Lobby. In that case, certain contraceptives were found to violate the corporation’s religious beliefs, resulting in women employees’ loss of birth control coverage. The owners’ religious beliefs were imposed on the employees of a for-profit corporation.
SB 215 also confers religious liberty to corporations. Now, if corporations could worship and pray, that might not be so bad. Haven’t seen one yet, though. RFRA-based rulings that overturn transgender health care mandates have been winding through the federal system, so concerns about discrimination are real. Because the Montana law includes an individual’s “sincerely held religious belief, whether or not the exercise is compulsory or central to a larger system of religious belief,” it risks fulfilling Justice Scalia’s warning against “a system in which each conscience is a law unto itself,” (Employment Division v. Smith). So then, a law that sought to protect religious expression through worship and traditional practices has expanded to allow an individual or corporation to impose their belief on others. Is this religious liberty?
What to do, people of faith? Well, with regard to sexual orientation and identity, my church “supports legislation and policies to protect civil rights and to prohibit discrimination in housing, employment, and public services,” (“Human Sexuality: Gift and Trust,” Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, 2009). So, if Missoula’s non-discrimination ordinance is threatened by SB 215, I and my Lutheran homies might have to duke out our sincerely held religious beliefs in court.
But St. Paul points to “a still more excellent way” and Jesus makes it as clear as a bright Montana morning for all who would follow him. On this eve of Holy Week, Christians remember the self-giving love of Jesus the servant. He commands us to serve one another, to love the outcast above all. This is the path of genuine religious liberty. Shall we follow?
The Rev. Jean Larson is a retired pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.