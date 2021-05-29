Community of Faith: Our history shapes us

We live in an over-sized state with a dramatic landscape. It’s a place in which we can get lost — it’s a landscape that can provide anonymity, and spiritual solace, if that’s what we’re seeking. Many of us are drawn by the land, the Spirit of the place, if you will. Many would agree that this place, this state of Montana with its wild open spaces, not only calls to us, but shapes us. I contend that it is both the land, and the history of the place, that has the power to shape us.
Too often, I believe, as the dominant white culture, when we refer to history, we have taken a narrow view, thinking of white history as universal history. When we do this, we neglect the rich history of the place and the people that transpired right alongside white people, and long before any white person set foot in the place. That history, known or unknown, shapes us. It is time to be intentional about seeking it out and bringing it to the surface. In the 21st century we are being called to reexamine the past, our connection to it, and its influence on our lives today.
Just as a wind-swept vista or craggy outcropping of mountain has the power to shape our imagination and Spirit, so too does the knowledge that peoples gathered in this valley for generations digging Bitterroots along the Clark Fork where the U of M campus now sits, and one of the most productive digging sites, the current WinCo parking lot on Reserve.
When we think Higgins Street Bridge, we likely think of C.P. Higgins, a co-founder, along with Frank Worden, of the Hellgate Trading Post and the city of Missoula. We likely don’t think of other history associated with the bridge, such as the Salish Trail of Tears. Some 300 Salish people were marched along the bridge, leaving their homeland in the Bitterroot Valley and forcibly relocated onto the Flathead Reservation in 1891. Chief Charlo resisted the removal for many years, but ultimately felt he had no choice for the well-being of his people. This history also shapes us.
We are called to look back at this history, not because it is politically correct. Nor because someone somewhere has deemed that white people should be feeling more guilt. No, feeling smug, or guilty are not good motivators for action. These feelings tend to turn us inward. Rather, we are called to look unflinchingly at this history because it is part of loving our neighbor as ourselves. And even today, this history shapes us. After the Salish left the Bitterroot Valley the land was quickly snatched up. White people benefited from their removal and not just individuals, but the county as a whole. That economic boost is passed from generation to generation.
Loving our neighbor means recognizing the inequalities, disparities and atrocities perpetrated on our Native American brothers and sisters. Only after such acknowledgement can true love of neighbor begin.
Reverend Gretchen Strohmaier is Assistant Priest at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, Missoula and Rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Hamilton. She can be reached at revggstroh@gmail.com.