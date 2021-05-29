Community of Faith: Our history shapes us

We live in an over-sized state with a dramatic landscape. It’s a place in which we can get lost — it’s a landscape that can provide anonymity, and spiritual solace, if that’s what we’re seeking. Many of us are drawn by the land, the Spirit of the place, if you will. Many would agree that this place, this state of Montana with its wild open spaces, not only calls to us, but shapes us. I contend that it is both the land, and the history of the place, that has the power to shape us.

Too often, I believe, as the dominant white culture, when we refer to history, we have taken a narrow view, thinking of white history as universal history. When we do this, we neglect the rich history of the place and the people that transpired right alongside white people, and long before any white person set foot in the place. That history, known or unknown, shapes us. It is time to be intentional about seeking it out and bringing it to the surface. In the 21st century we are being called to reexamine the past, our connection to it, and its influence on our lives today.