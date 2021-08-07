Community of Faith: Overcoming fear of the enemy

Let’s face it, there is a 100% chance that you will die. There is a beginning and end to all of life. Everywhere you look in life, everything eventually ends in death. Your enemy is death’s dark door and what lies behind it. Most fear death as the greatest enemy, because no one truly knows what it is like beyond death.

The result is, no one wants to talk about death. When someone dies we don’t even want to say the word. Instead, we have invented numerous phrases, like, “She went to a better place; he passed away; was called home, etc.” When facing impending death or the death of a loved one, many try to conceal it. We try to avoid the reality of death by refusing to talk about it and sometimes flat-out denying it.

Death is a nightmare to the soul. The Bible tells us that the fear of death subjects people to lifelong slavery. This fear has crippled and paralyzed many from having any true peace or joy in life. But what if I told you that you can live with no more fear of death? How would that change your life? What worries would flee from your mind if this fear was gone?