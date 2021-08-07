Community of Faith: Overcoming fear of the enemy

Let’s face it, there is a 100% chance that you will die. There is a beginning and end to all of life. Everywhere you look in life, everything eventually ends in death. Your enemy is death’s dark door and what lies behind it. Most fear death as the greatest enemy, because no one truly knows what it is like beyond death.
The result is, no one wants to talk about death. When someone dies we don’t even want to say the word. Instead, we have invented numerous phrases, like, “She went to a better place; he passed away; was called home, etc.” When facing impending death or the death of a loved one, many try to conceal it. We try to avoid the reality of death by refusing to talk about it and sometimes flat-out denying it.
Death is a nightmare to the soul. The Bible tells us that the fear of death subjects people to lifelong slavery. This fear has crippled and paralyzed many from having any true peace or joy in life. But what if I told you that you can live with no more fear of death? How would that change your life? What worries would flee from your mind if this fear was gone?
For the person who has faith in Jesus Christ, the fear of death and what it holds is gone. This does not mean that the struggle to look at death and not be afraid is gone. Christians may still face the fear of the moment of death and what they will experience, but the fear of the unknown after death is gone.
Eternal death has been defeated and swallowed up in victory (1 Corinthians 15:54). Jesus is the victor who has conquered Satan, sin and death. Jesus did this in his finished work on the cross and resurrection from the grave. Jesus took the place of his people on the cross by taking their sins upon Himself and bore the wrath of God the Father. By his death and resurrection, Jesus put death to death!
Life is short. Death is imminent. The end of your life is approaching. Are you prepared to walk through the door of death? For all who are saved by the grace of God through faith in Jesus Christ alone as Lord and Savior, the enemy of death and fear of the unknown is gone. To be saved, the Bible says to confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that He was raised from death to life. God promises eternal life in the eternal presence and glory of God for all who believe.
“O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?” The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ (1 Corinthians 15:55–57).
Paul Taylor is pastor at Discovery Alliance Church. He can be reached at paul.taylor@discoveryalliancechurch.com.