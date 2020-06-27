Community of Faith: Peace through seasons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Perhaps the only appropriate response to this season of our world is deep grief. We face a global pandemic that once again reminds us of its danger in the midst of ongoing social distress that we can no longer neglect. And so we respond with real human grief. If we pay attention, we might learn from nature about our grieving and the possibilities for peace.

In nature, seasons allow for trees to be in full bloom, bearing fruit that offers much to the world. Seasons also allow for the fruit to die out and for the brightest of leaves to fall, leaving the tree bare and naked, exposed. When the roots do not run deep, the tree easily falls. When the roots are stable, the tree stands, at times offering nothing but its naked self; yet it continues to stand, knowing that the seasons will yet again change and allow for new life to grow.

The process of planting deep roots becomes a beautiful metaphor for our work of grief during this season. When one does the work of digging deep down inside to plant a peace that remains through the bleakest of winters, they find hope in the fear and light in the darkness. As humans, we must allow for our lives to endure these seasons, planted as the tree.