Community of Faith: Practicing mindfulness

As we enter spring and are heartened by blue skies more often than not, I reflect on the experiences, challenges and opportunities presented during the past year. It is hard to imagine that a year ago my children were beginning spring break and during parent-teacher conferences we were given a plan in the “unlikely event that students would not return to school.” Here it is spring break again, a year later, and they still haven’t returned. Like many others, our family has been juggling school from home with piecing work together and connecting to family and friends via video conferencing. One surprising element for me throughout his time has been a deeper and subtler understanding of mindfulness practice.

For many decades my root teacher, Ven. Thich Nhat Hanh, has emphasized the practice of mindfulness. Mindfulness is part of the original teachings of Buddhism, but it is not exclusive to Buddhist teachings. We have seen mindfulness take hold as a popular tool for managing stress and engaging with life more fully. Personally, for the past 20 years I have experienced and taught mindfulness in many contexts and the practice has served me in much of my work, especially as a chaplain and mediator. This time at home, though, has shown me what the possibilities of mindfulness practice are.