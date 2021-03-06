Community of Faith: Reckoning with the truth

In 1891, Wilhelmine and her family traveled north from Missoula to make their home as farmers in the Flathead Valley. In October the same year, the U.S. military forcibly removed Bitterroot Salish families and leaders from the Bitterroot Valley to the Flathead Indian Reservation. Some Salish crossed the Clark Fork River with Louis Vanderburg near the current Higgins Avenue Bridge. UCC Missoula is within a mile of the bridge, and was founded in 1891. In 1892, my Loeffler relatives became founding members of the church that my extended family still attends in Columbia Falls. Later on, another family name, Rogers, was given to multiple places in northwestern Montana. The meadow, mountain peak, and lake had Indigenous place names before Rogers was printed on maps and signs.

What does this overlap of time, story and events mean to me, a woman and a Christian pastor? For me, it is reckoning with the truth that some of the love, pride and financial resource that has made me strong, correlates with my Salish neighbors' ongoing trauma and forced displacement. I was not aware of this intersection of stories until recently. As I embark on a project to re-story some of my own past, I invite you to consider joining me in seeking out and listening to the often ignored stories and varied histories between us.

Rev. Laura Folkwein, MSW, is the Associate Pastor at UCC Missoula. She can be reached at laura@uccmissoula.org.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0