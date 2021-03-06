Community of Faith: Reckoning with the truth

In March I enjoy Women's History Month celebrations of women's achievements and leadership. As a trained social worker, I also appreciate Social Work History Month. Women's stories and Indigenous stories have often been silenced or ignored, especially in settings like the Christian church. March presents opportunities to listen and tell different stories.
Recently the City and County of Missoula, in collaboration with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, announced a proposal to rename the Higgins Avenue Bridge to tell a different story. The proposed change to "Bear Tracks Bridge" honors its historic and highly respected Salish leader, Louis Vanderburg, and his family. My church, UCC Missoula, recently started to include a land acknowledgement at the beginning of each service, recognizing and honoring that we gather on the ancestral territories of the Salish and Kalispel people. We are beginning to tell a different story. With my family, I am beginning to explore and retell religious and family stories, contextualized with Indigenous histories. I am thrilled to have a Pastoral Study Project grant from the Louisville Institute to research these histories. One story is about my great-great-grandmother, Wilhemine Fink Loeffler.
Wilhelmine's portrait hangs in my mother's guest room. She stares out solemnly from an antique frame with rounded glass across the front. Another family photo graces the cover of a family cookbook titled, "Loeffler Centennial Cookbook: 1891-1991." Here, Wilhelmine, Jonathan and seven of their children pose stiffly and proudly in front of a wood-framed house. I am learning that the year 1891 on that cookbook holds many more stories.
In 1891, Wilhelmine and her family traveled north from Missoula to make their home as farmers in the Flathead Valley. In October the same year, the U.S. military forcibly removed Bitterroot Salish families and leaders from the Bitterroot Valley to the Flathead Indian Reservation. Some Salish crossed the Clark Fork River with Louis Vanderburg near the current Higgins Avenue Bridge. UCC Missoula is within a mile of the bridge, and was founded in 1891. In 1892, my Loeffler relatives became founding members of the church that my extended family still attends in Columbia Falls. Later on, another family name, Rogers, was given to multiple places in northwestern Montana. The meadow, mountain peak, and lake had Indigenous place names before Rogers was printed on maps and signs.
What does this overlap of time, story and events mean to me, a woman and a Christian pastor? For me, it is reckoning with the truth that some of the love, pride and financial resource that has made me strong, correlates with my Salish neighbors' ongoing trauma and forced displacement. I was not aware of this intersection of stories until recently. As I embark on a project to re-story some of my own past, I invite you to consider joining me in seeking out and listening to the often ignored stories and varied histories between us.
Rev. Laura Folkwein, MSW, is the Associate Pastor at UCC Missoula. She can be reached at laura@uccmissoula.org.