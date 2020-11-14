Community of Faith: Reflecting on the outcome of prayers

People have always and will always pray for some pretty interesting things. It has always been a puzzle for me, however, just how much we lean on the Divine to provide support or outright victory for our side in a contest, whether it be a football game, a battle, or even a presidential election. Given that both sides in many contests are supposedly praying to the same God to award them victory, how do you deal with the outcome of the prayers of the loser? Did God have a favorite? Does your idea of the Divine picture one who has deep interest in the outcome of every hard-fought effort? It certainly can seem like it to the winner. Those praying for the loser, however, are stuck with the question of whether it was their fault because they somehow didn’t pray in the right way or that God just didn’t listen to them. We often pad our prayers for certain outcomes with “thy will be done.” That way it absolves God of the blame for ignoring our prayers.
I’m not attacking prayer or your commitment to pray for anything you choose. But, as I write this, a winner has been declared in the most ugly and divisive presidential campaign in our lifetime. One side declares victory while one side chooses to challenge results, which is their right. For all of those who have been praying for their candidate to win, I wonder where this leaves you, no matter who you voted for.
Did God actually have any chips in this game? Both sides in this debate had faith-based reasons that God should see to it that their candidate won. Does God hand pick leaders of nations any more than God picks the winner of a high school football game? Is winning or losing as easy as getting God on your side with enough of the right kind of prayers?
My personal opinion? I don’t think so. As I read through scripture, what I see is that, regardless how you believe God acted, if it came out good or bad, right or wrong, results ultimately relied on what the people of faith did with their faith. Good things happened and bad things happened but, in every case, it would seem that God called on people to do what was right and what they had been taught was the way of God.
If we want something bad enough, it is up to us to bring our faith alive through our actions and efforts. In this election, some of the people for whom I voted won, many lost. Now I need to get busy and contact all of those officials at important times to share what my faith tells me is the best and most faithful way forward. For me that means living out the answer to this question: “…what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?”
Dan Dixson is an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He serves as Chaplain and Bereavement Specialist at Partners In Home Care Hospice. He can be reached at dixsond@partnersinhomecare.org.
