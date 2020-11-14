Community of Faith: Reflecting on the outcome of prayers

People have always and will always pray for some pretty interesting things. It has always been a puzzle for me, however, just how much we lean on the Divine to provide support or outright victory for our side in a contest, whether it be a football game, a battle, or even a presidential election. Given that both sides in many contests are supposedly praying to the same God to award them victory, how do you deal with the outcome of the prayers of the loser? Did God have a favorite? Does your idea of the Divine picture one who has deep interest in the outcome of every hard-fought effort? It certainly can seem like it to the winner. Those praying for the loser, however, are stuck with the question of whether it was their fault because they somehow didn’t pray in the right way or that God just didn’t listen to them. We often pad our prayers for certain outcomes with “thy will be done.” That way it absolves God of the blame for ignoring our prayers.