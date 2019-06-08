There is no mistake that the Easter Season climaxes with the Feast of Pentecost. This year we will celebrate it on Sunday, June 9. It is as if we have come full circle. It may seem odd, but I feel drawn back to the mystery of the Incarnation, God coming in human form, to be one of us in all things but sin. St. Ignatius of Loyola has a beautiful meditation on the mystery of Incarnation early in the second week of his Spiritual Exercises. He invites us to ponder the three-personed God — Father, Son and Holy Spirit — looking down on a broken world, an immensely flawed humanity, and deciding what must be done to save it. They decide that the Son will go. He will take on flesh and live among them and show them the way, the way of Love. As we walk through the Gospels of the New Testament, the story unfolds. Emmanuel — God with us — steps into every aspect of human existence and does so without succumbing to temptation and evil. He shows us the Father; He promises us the Holy Spirit. He lives, is crucified, dies and arises on the third day, emblazoning our hearts with the knowledge that divine Love is stronger than death. He goes back to the Father but promises to send the Holy Spirit to guide and protect, to continue the mission of union and communion with the Divine. And this is what we are called to celebrate on Pentecost, the coming of the Spirit to dwell within us. Not an ending, but a sending forth, an invitation to live the redemptive story to completion.
There is a beautiful responsorial, taken from Psalm 104, sung during the Pentecost liturgy. It says, “Lord, send down Your Spirit, and renew the face of the earth.” What an appropriate prayer for us to embrace at this time. But, what does a renewed face of the earth look like today and how might we be instruments of that renewal? Scripture tells us that on Pentecost the Holy Spirit came, inflaming the hearts of the disciples with the fire of Divine Love, teaching them all truths and then giving them the spiritual gifts of wisdom, understanding, counsel, fortitude, knowledge, piety and fear of the Lord. The Spirit filled the hearts of the disciples with seven gifts and this celebration of Pentecost opens us up to receive them anew. Received and exercised, the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit are meant to enliven within us the desire to be instruments used to transform the world for Christ, that we might grasp the truth of our faith more profoundly, ever seeking to Love our God and one another. And while the gifts of the Holy Spirit are indeed GIFTS, they are also challenges. The gift of understanding calls us to go deeper, to journey beyond the surface of things, to a dwelling in the divine truths of faith. This is a good time to ponder our daily prayer practices, opening up our hearts, seeking generosity and courage to live the absolute truth of faith as instruments of renewal and restoration of Love on earth. Yes, Lord, send down your Spirit anew, and renew in us the power of your Love.