Well, we’re five days into the new year. The ball has dropped, the parades and bowl games are (mostly) over, and pretty much everyone who hasn’t already done so will be back to work on Monday. By the end of another week we’ll even be used to putting “19” at the end when we write the date, and life will go on pretty much as usual. To paraphrase The Who: “Meet the New Year, same as the old year.”
Oh, and about those New Year’s resolutions — how are they holding up? I confess, I have such a bad history with them, and I know I’m not alone. Gym memberships always boom around this time of the year, and people genuinely show up and work out. For a while. But by the end of February things taper off, and I’ve read that 80 percent of January’s new members have quit by May. Bad habits die hard, and new, healthy ones, are hard to make.
But this year I’m going to try again — not with the gym (though hope springs eternal that I might find the discipline to exercise more) but with a more basic, easier to schedule, resolution, and I’d invite you to join me. I resolve to forgive.
I resolve to do my best to let go of past wrongs, past offenses, past grievances. I resolve to free myself of the habit of defining others by the worst things they have done — to me or to anyone else. As the new year begins, I resolve to allow others the opportunity to get the fresh start I’d like for myself. I resolve to give them the chance to change, to improve, to demonstrate that they have turned over a new leaf. I resolve to forgive.
I don’t mean “forgive and forget”. That is treacly nonsense. No one can will themselves to forget a past harm — that path leads to a destructive denial that only embeds the damage deeper. But you can heal. You can refuse to allow your future to be shaped by another’s past actions. You can resolve to forgive.
Forgiveness does not always mean maintaining relationship. There are some who are simply unable to maintain healthy boundaries, so sharply broken that they are dangerous to be around, so prone to use others that they have to be held at a safe distance. Forgiveness does not mean allowing yourself to be harmed again and again. In fact sometimes it means conceding that there is no way to have another person in your life without pain and letting go — praying for their healing as you seek your own.
So that’s my New Year’s resolution. I know I’ll break it, regularly, in the short term at least. The good news is forgiveness doesn’t have to happen all at once; in fact it can’t. But it’s also never too late to start. So I choose to start today. I resolve to forgive.