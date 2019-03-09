My Beloved One
In this season of Lent, we must open our hearts to the sacred paradox that Jesus Christ embraced in his Incarnation. Because we are saved not by the idea of God, but because Jesus became as we are: a real human being — both an individual and a member of the human race. He was one who hungered, and then fed those who were likewise hungry; who felt loneliness, and then reached out with compassion to those who were likewise alone. He was one who saw in each person — especially those broken and forgotten by the ideologues of their day — the fullness of the mystery of God. He was one who saw and loved the reality of each person, just as he sees and loves our reality today. He entered into the paradox of the world and made it Holy Ground.
Everywhere, division seems to tear at the fiber of our communities — at such a moment, forty days in the wilderness can seem like a pretty good idea. Yet, the Spirit does not draw Jesus into the desert to bring him rest, but so that he might discover in himself the power of grace, the fruit of his baptism and the love that God pours out as he rises from the water. Similarly, our journey into Lent cannot be a vacation from our responsibility nor an escape from the world; rather, it must be a pilgrimage into the simple and spare landscape of truth. Lent is not a spa on the outskirts of Scottsdale, where we can hide; it is an encounter in the wilderness, where the God who loves us summons us to a purifying fire and unfathomable mercy. It is a journey where we are tempted with easy solutions and lonely power; a journey we begin smeared with the ashes of our mortality, and marked by the image of the cross of Christ. For though each of us chooses to make this pilgrimage on his or her own, we do so, always, at the side of the One who has met our Enemy in the wilderness before.
It is easy, amid the endless babble of day-to-day life, to grow deaf to the whispers we hear in the wilderness; easy to misconstrue our temptations as “reasonable” compromises that “everyone” does. Lent offers an alternative to the noise of this world — not through escape from the world, but through a summons to listen, with hearts open and fearless, to the love spoken to us in our baptism, when the Spirit descended, and it was declared about us as it was about Jesus: “This is my beloved one!” Lent asks us to fast, not so that we can lose a few pounds nor because we deserve some kind of punishment, but so that we can see the freedom we have in the depth of our souls. Let us form, this Lent, the habit of gift and sacrifice, the habit of faith and hope, the habit of giving to God in small things, so that we may be generous and joyful when great things are asked. So when great things are asked of us, may we give all we have, trusting that God will make it enough, even to raise the world from the dead.