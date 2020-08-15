Community of Faith: Seeing things we don't want to see

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week, I saw many things I didn’t want to see. I saw that my tire was flat. I saw that our lawn needed mowing. I saw that our roof has lost a few shingles. I saw that some new infestation of bugs has begun an early harvest of our cabbage (and they were growing so well!).

My first temptation, of course, was to turn away from such sights. To turn away would seem to be the easiest response, except the flat tire probably won’t fix itself, the neighbors won’t mow our lawn for us (unless they are very, very nice!), the rain won’t wait for the roof to be fixed, and the bugs will enjoy a feast at our expense. No, the easiest response is often the lesser response; experience teaches us the value of retaining our gaze upon things out of place, uncared for, or needing attention so that they may be positively transformed by our investment in them – in other words, when we see things as they ought not to be, we are invited to introduce improvement.

I saw some other things I didn’t want to see. I saw a homeless person sitting on the corner of a grocery store parking lot with a cardboard sign reading “anything helps.” I saw a picture on Facebook of a man filling his truck with gas while wearing a face mask with the emblem of a swastika on it. I saw a political sign vandalized with vulgarities and ugly words. I saw a person with tears in their eyes for I know not what reason.