Community of Faith: Service of love

Each year as the leaves turn and snow falls on our beautiful Montana, we think of gifts and giving. The gift that we all have the ability and privilege to give is love. Love without judgement. Love freely given. Love for our Creator. Love for His children. We can transform lives, even our own, by turning the focus of this next month to a season of love and service to others.

My life is enriched by serving with others in our community. At times it comes naturally. At other times it is uncomfortable, inconvenient or unfamiliar. In each situation, I’m reminded of one universal truth: my service is a gift of love. Love to a refugee mother who has lived through years of fear, loss and hunger. Love to a family coping with a newborn baby who is not strong enough to leave the hospital. Love to a teenager who has nowhere to call home, whose family sleeps in local church classrooms. When he wakes up, he goes to middle school just like my own children. The Lord knows them all. He knew the refugee mother in Africa and He knows her here in Missoula. He feels the wet tears of those parents worried about their newborn. He sees that boy in the school hallways carrying a much bigger weight than just his backpack. He hears their prayers and He sends hands to help and lift with love. We, you and me, are those hands. We freely serve and love them regardless of their choices or our shortcomings. Why? Because they are children of God, just like you and me.