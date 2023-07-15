I know that my age is showing but I am confounded at how fast many folks think they have to go through life. Young people starting out as wage earners want to rush into responsibility that normally takes much experience or they want the same salary that others worked long and hard to earn. Vehicles on the streets seem to carry people in a great hurry. Stop signs in Missoula have become mere suggestions as people breeze around corners without stopping. If one chooses to go the posted speed limit, you may find someone behind you honking, revving their engine or sharing their own unique sign language. People in stores rush past you, cutting you off so that they can check out 2 minutes earlier than you.

Overall, it just seems like we run, push, hurry, quicken and speed through our days and our lives. Is it because life is so short and our existence so tenuous that we believe we have to get as much in as quickly as possible? Is it our looming sense of mortality that makes us shove the world aside to make our way through life?

Frankly, I think it’s a matter of impatience and disrespect (now I do sound old).

Yes, it is a fact that life is short and the older you get the more quickly it seems to speed by. The way to get the most out of life isn’t to race through it but to slow down enough to see it. That means slowing down enough to appreciate other people and their needs and their rights. Can you pause long enough to hold the door for someone? Can you wait for 30 seconds to let another car ahead of you? Can you see your neighbor in the strangers around you and treat them with kindness and respect?

Is there time in your life to slow down enough to enjoy nature and the world around you, to stop and smell the roses, so to speak? Can your life find time to create space for yourself and others in the midst of wherever you are or whatever you are doing?

I have worked as a hospital chaplain and hospice chaplain long enough to tell you life is way too short to waste it on rushing through. People who approach end-of-life don’t say, “I wish I had rushed through life at a breakneck speed so I could experience everything fast.” What they tend to say is, “I wish I had slowed down a little to enjoy my children more, my family more, my friends more, my too-short life more. Rushing around isn’t going to add a second to your life. In fact, it may take a real sense of life away as you miss the important things right close to you.

I saw a bumper sticker on an RV this past week. It said, “I’m retired. Go around.” Maybe that is my new retirement mantra or theme. I’m going to be watching life unfold. If that is too slow for you, just go around.