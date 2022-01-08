Community of Faith: Spend time with family, including ancestors

Grandfather was born in 1903 and raised in American Fork, Utah. He was the oldest son. His parents raised sheep. When they retired, they sold the sheep to my grandfather. My grandmother told me stories of raising four little boys on a sheep herd in the summers. Each summer they drove the herd all the way to Kalispell, Montana. She never once complained of hardships. I thought she must have enjoyed the adventure. Winters often required my grandfather to borrow money to feed the sheep through the cold months. When the Depression hit, the bank called in my grandfather’s note. Some of his friends suggested that he hold out a few sheep to start up another herd. My honest grandfather sold every sheep he had for pennies on the dollar. Even though the note was satisfied, my grandfather spent the next 16 years paying back every cent he borrowed. He worked as a handyman and picked beans in the summer to provide for his family. When his 4-year-old son was stricken with spinal meningitis the pharmacist would not give my grandfather medicine on credit. His son died. You would think that these experiences would make him bitter. They did not. He was humble and kind. He never met a stranger. Trips to the gas pump or the grocery took forever because he visited with everyone. He watched the weather and was ready with his shovel to clear snow from sidewalks and driveways of every widow in a four-block radius. He helped anyone and everyone and was always cheerful. He made us all feel special. I believe that we show our Savior Jesus Christ how much we love him by how we treat others. I know the Lord loved my grandfather. I am so grateful for the example he set.