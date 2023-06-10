As I was sitting outside this week, I was reflecting on how strange our world is. We are supposedly the most connected we have ever been as humans and yet we are feeling the loneliest. I can boast I have over 1,000 friends on social media, but how often do I interact with any of them? This can and is a common theme across our country; we have so much access at our fingertips, yet we perhaps lose our connectedness as humanity and as part of creation.

Often, I think religion is treated as something that divides us, like our politics and any number of things. We let ourselves fall into a trap of only seeing the world through our eyes, yet I have also seen how when we allow ourselves to practice compassion and empathy, the world seems a little brighter. In addition to my work as a minister, I work in a local Emergency Department and as a volunteer Firefighter/EMT. In those duties I sometimes have the opportunity to serve people in some of the worst moments of their lives. This has grounded my belief that our humanity is about connecting to others, even if we are unable to understand their views or background. If we take the time to sit down and talk, to allow our ears and hearts to hear other stories, perhaps we can find our empathy and compassion and not be at each other’s throats.

My faith calls on me to believe that Love, Grace and Mercy are some of the most important things in the world, because so much happens that is outside of our control, so why not have Love, Grace and Mercy in what I can control. I would like to invite you into reflection and action to try to release some of the anger you may be feeling and open yourself up to empathy and compassion for others. Doing this does not make you religious, it does not mean you have to go to church, it just means that you are willing to open yourself up to the beauty of what humanity can be. And if we were to all do this and make our world a more compassionate place, can you imagine how much brighter our world will be? Rarely can a single person change the world, but if we all work together… well you never know.