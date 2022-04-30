Community of Faith: Strength of a daffodil

For the past week, I’ve been watching a lone daffodil in our front yard. Its petals and leaves have been chewed by curious deer. It has been covered by several blankets of snow. It even survived some rough handling by our twin 4-year-old grandkids. Through it all, it continues to grow. This daffodil is a survivor.

I’m amazed that something that seems so delicate can be so strong and resilient. It faces all that nature throws at it but keeps growing with a nibbled petal here and a broken leaf there. It somehow finds the strength to fulfill its purpose. For the daffodil, I’m guessing its purpose is to bloom, bring joy to those who see it, and gather nutrients to bloom again next spring.

This little flower reminds me that each of us get nibbled on from time to time. We are sometimes covered by the weight of life’s challenges, and some of us endure mistreatment from others. What is our response? Do we wither and shrink, or do we somehow find the strength to find our purpose so that we can bloom again?

Observing this flower has reminded me of a hymn sung by Christian congregations across the world. In one verse, God reminds us, “Fear not, I am with thee, O be not dismayed; For I am thy God and will still give thee aid; I’ll strengthen thee, help thee and cause thee to stand; Upheld by my righteous omnipotent hand.”

The challenge for each of us is to have faith and hope that God really is there and that He can and will help us. In my experience, He does so by fostering in us feelings of hope and confidence. Other times, He helps us find purpose when we serve others or by the kindness and thoughtfulness of others toward us. And sometimes life events we call “luck” or “coincidence” are not luck or coincidence at all. These events are God’s answer to our pleadings. They are evidence of a loving God’s grace and mercy.

Last Saturday morning, I met a woman named Linda. In her I saw the strength of a daffodil. In a brief five-minute conversation, I learned that she is overcoming addiction. She is dealing with family members who refuse to forgive her for how her addictions harmed them. She spoke of sadness from the recent death of a loved one. Yet, she expressed faith in God and hope that she could be strong for another day. She measures her success one day at a time. She told me how she tries daily to do her best and to be kind to others. In a brief prayer, she asked for peace, strength and compassion. Linda’s life is challenging and she is estranged from loved ones, but she knows who will give her aid. She is confident in Him who will strengthen and help her, and knows whose hand will uphold her from day to day. She has the strength of a daffodil.

Martin Blair is the Communication Director for the Missoula-area congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He can be reached at martin.e.blair@gmail.com

