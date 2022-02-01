Community of Faith: Support those seeking refuge

We honor the story of the Holy Family's flight to Egypt immediately after Jesus' birth, desperately seeking refuge from Herod’s threat of death. It's a foundation stone in the birth story of Christianity. It teaches us about courage, resiliency, patience amid the all-too-human need for refuge.

But today, when that human need for refuge has reached astonishing proportions, when hundreds of thousands have suffered death, rape, starvation and/or other forms of human cruelty, so many of us seem inured to this grotesque spectacle. Comparatively few of us are moved to action to aid those, who just like the Holy Family, are fleeing for their lives and desperately seeking shelter.

In partnering with the Rio Grande Borderland Ministries of the Episcopal Church, Holy Spirit Parish is saying, "Yes, these lives deserve our Christian pledge to Love Thy Neighbor."

Rio Grande Borderland Ministries is an established program of the Episcopal Diocese of the Rio Grande serving the borderlands of New Mexico and far west Texas. RGBM has been engaging with long-term systemic needs on the border for decades by providing humanitarian support to vulnerable people in our border communities. The compassionate response of RGBM is simple — to feed, shelter, and care for their neighbors on both sides of the border. The ministry supports shelters for vulnerable communities on both sides of the US-Mexico border serving asylum seekers, unaccompanied minors, and Indigenous persons in the border communities of Ojinaga, Juarez, and Palomas, Mexico.

Why should Montanans get involved with a ministry on the southern border of the U.S.? Most of us have seen media reports about migrants at the southern border, and may have heard what politicians and others have to say. We have varied opinions about why that happens and what policy solutions are appropriate. Media reports lead us to believe that our border with Mexico is the site of periodic crises precipitated by people migrating to the U.S. And yet human migration is an ongoing phenomenon that is, as they say, as old as the hills. It is always born of desperation, and it often causes conflict. As Christians we have clear direction to help the desperate, to treat all people with respect, and to welcome those who seek shelter, food and refuge with dignity.

Our covenant with RGBM includes a pledge of financial support, a commitment to include RGBM in our prayer cycle, and a plan to engage with RGBM online, in pilgrimages, and through outreach trips. We are sponsoring two pilgrimages this spring to the Diocese of the Rio Grande. Our objectives are to learn about the collaborative ministries of the Episcopal Church in New Mexico and far west Texas, to understand the experience of migration from the perspective of migrants themselves, to deepen our understanding of what it means to welcome people who are different from ourselves, and thus to discern ways in which we in Montana can support RGBM in its mission to aid those, who like the Holy Family, desperately sought refuge in a foreign land.

Clem Work is Senior Warden at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church and can be reached at Clem.work@gmail.com

