Community of Faith: Take inventory of past assumptions

We all have a unique version of our very own prejudices, blind spots and questionable certainties. We are pretty good at finding ways of living out all forms of ignorance with endless self assurance. If we all, somehow, would recognize and admit those realities the world would be a much better place. We would be more understanding and kind, much less judgmental and could even serve up some humility to boot.
But it is hard. It is hard to let go of what we are comfortable with and affirmed by. It is much easier to scapegoat "them" than it is to question ourselves. Being right and surrounding ourselves with right-minded folk can be a soothing narcotic, even as it rarely is able to see itself clearly. In these divided days when it feels like we live in different universes in the same country, might we do well by holding our certainties a bit more gently?
Have you ever taken an inventory of your own past assumptions and certainties that were patently wrong? All of us have stories there. It sure seemed like there was a Boogeyman in the closet. No doubt. I think about the racial and gender assumptions I was given as a kid. Astounding today. When I was in grade school I was afraid to get close to the, now called "differently abled" kids who were segregated in the "portables" and I don’t have to repeat the words that were used to describe who those kids were. Just this past Lent, I participated in an internet class on "white privilege" through my church. Why is it so easy to say I am not racist when I benefit from a system that is? I have a lot to learn. How about when we are in the throes of an argument over something and we, meteorically, go from being somewhat reasonable to being a raging autocrat wholly convinced of our own rightness?
Of course it is important to hold clear convictions, but it is also important to hold that clarity with a certain lightness knowing we can be wrong even when we are totally convinced we're right. As is often said, we can even be right for all the wrong reasons. I remember hearing once that we are never in greater peril to ourselves and others than when we are absolutely sure that we are absolutely right.
All of this makes me realize why the words of 1 Corinthians 13:12 are so powerful — “For now we see through a mirror, dimly, but then we will see face to face. Now I know only in part, then I will know fully, even as I have been fully known.”
One of my favorite theologians, Walter Brueggeman, often writes about what he calls “totalizing truth." It is a way of talking about how abusive "truth" can be when it is totalized in its certainty and used to dominate and manipulate others and to disempower the powerless. It is about how we totalize the smaller truths when we all should be looking for the larger truth. And that larger truth is always primarily concerned with the greatest force in the universe, called love.
Let’s try to remember that the next time we are absolutely sure we are absolutely right.
Peter Shober is a retired United Church of Christ pastor, Spiritual Director and Hospice Chaplain.