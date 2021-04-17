Community of Faith: Take inventory of past assumptions

We all have a unique version of our very own prejudices, blind spots and questionable certainties. We are pretty good at finding ways of living out all forms of ignorance with endless self assurance. If we all, somehow, would recognize and admit those realities the world would be a much better place. We would be more understanding and kind, much less judgmental and could even serve up some humility to boot.

But it is hard. It is hard to let go of what we are comfortable with and affirmed by. It is much easier to scapegoat "them" than it is to question ourselves. Being right and surrounding ourselves with right-minded folk can be a soothing narcotic, even as it rarely is able to see itself clearly. In these divided days when it feels like we live in different universes in the same country, might we do well by holding our certainties a bit more gently?