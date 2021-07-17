Community of Faith: Take it to prayer

Recently I was reminded of a deep truth of Faith. It goes like this:

God is Love and we, humans, are free.

Love is defined as willing the good of the other, and that is the totality of our God. God loves beyond measure, unconditionally. He’s not loving to some and not to others. GOD IS LOVE. But, and herein lies the rub, we are free, free to choose. We are not God’s puppets, so we can say yes to love and we can say no. Sometimes our choices reflect a loving spirit and sometimes they don’t. Choosing what is life-giving for self and others is not always a given. Life around us pulls us in many directions clouding our ability to choose toward love. So how might we work to achieve a way of choosing that reflects to our world how absolutely we all are loved by our Creator God? In other words, how do we perfect our mode of choosing Love?