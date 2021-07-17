Community of Faith: Take it to prayer

Recently I was reminded of a deep truth of Faith. It goes like this:
God is Love and we, humans, are free.
Love is defined as willing the good of the other, and that is the totality of our God. God loves beyond measure, unconditionally. He’s not loving to some and not to others. GOD IS LOVE. But, and herein lies the rub, we are free, free to choose. We are not God’s puppets, so we can say yes to love and we can say no. Sometimes our choices reflect a loving spirit and sometimes they don’t. Choosing what is life-giving for self and others is not always a given. Life around us pulls us in many directions clouding our ability to choose toward love. So how might we work to achieve a way of choosing that reflects to our world how absolutely we all are loved by our Creator God? In other words, how do we perfect our mode of choosing Love?
I am always amazed at how the holy ones, once they realized how loved they are by their Creator, God, the entirety of their lives turns to trying to live life as a total response to this love. Love for Love. Perhaps the stumbling block is coming to terms with our ability to open our hearts and beings to first receive this kind of complete love for only then can we share it. What to do? We must take it to prayer. We must pray for the grace to listen, to open our hearts to a generous spirit within and to be courageous. Every decision, every question, every moment of our lives we must pray for the grace to do the will of God who is Love. God’s will is God’s Love.
I invite you to come away to a quiet place and consider how you pray. What prayers, whether written or off the cuff, speak to you, allowing your good and gracious God to hold you, to love you? Early in the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius, we invite retreatants to pray, ponder and dwell in Psalm 139 verses 1 through 18. I believe we could spend a lifetime praying this psalm. It is an affirmation of our total reality of our God knowing us at our core and loving us.
“You know me oh God and You love me still.” With this knowledge how can we not choose to be for and with our good and gracious God?
I offer another prayer, often attributed to Fr. Pedro Arrupe, SJ, Superior General of the Society of Jesus from 1965 through 1983, that I believe speaks volumes within this human journey. Perhaps it might guide us into the gift of our freedom and how to live it out.
Nothing is more practical than
finding God, than falling in Love
in a quite absolute, final way.
What you are in love with,
what seizes your imagination, will affect everything.
It will decide what will get you out of bed in the morning,
what you do with your evenings,
how you spend your weekends,
what you read, whom you know,
what breaks your heart,
and what amazes you with joy and gratitude.
Fall in Love, stay in love,
and it will decide everything.
Blessings on your journey.
Mary Ann Bigelow is a wife, mother and Spiritual Director with the St. Francis Xavier Parish Ignatian Retreat Ministry. She can be reached at jgbdaboss@aol.com.