Happy, happy Labor Day Weekend. How wonderful it is to take time out to honor the dignity, the integrity, the privilege of our work. Even moreso since the pandemic, which made us aware of the fact that there is no job, no profession that is unimportant in the functioning of our daily existence. Our laboring, the using of our God-given talents, is precious; our commitment to the peaceful, productive, daily process of our lives is essential. There is no job that is menial and our working together enlivens our everyday. Yes, Happy Labor Day!

As I pondered and contemplated “labor” in all its forms, I realized that there is another component that is necessary to fortify our laboring and it is rest. I was reminded of a conversation I recently had with my Spiritual Director. I had had a very busy and full schedule of events and I was sharing with her that I needed some rest. She asked me what rest looked like for me, what it felt like, what it provided me with. It was the perfect question. It is one thing to ask for rest, to perhaps need it. It is a much deeper and profound experience to define it, to know what I am seeking, what I need in the moment. So I decided to take some time to come to know what rest looked like for me.

It didn’t take long to realize that when I gave myself over to rest it was a return to a sense of balance, a kind of equilibrium and order in my life. Our laboring, our activity, albeit good and productive, can lead to an imbalance of mental and emotional energy sometimes. We can become so wrapped up in it that we lose our sense of balance, of being grounded in the good and the loving. Scripture tells us that Jesus often retreated to a quiet, solitary place to rest and pray. Then I hear Christ’s words to us: “All you who work hard! All you who carry heavy loads! Come to me! I will give you rest” (Matt 11:28). And again: “Come with me by yourselves to a quiet place and get some rest” (Mark 6:31).

And what happens in this quiet place? We open our hearts and spirits to our good and gracious God in prayer, in conversation and allow Him to love us into a blessed sense of inner balance and freedom. St. Gianna Molla says, “The stillness of prayer is the most essential condition for fruitful action, (fruitful labor). Before all else the disciple kneels down.” As we move out of summer and into the new schedules of school and work in the fall days, I invite you to take some time to find that inner quiet place and just rest in the Lord. Amen. Amen.