Community of Faith: Tending to someone who is grieving

I’ve been a pastor for 15 years and have led more memorial services for those who’ve died than I can count. I feel honored to lead these services, even if I haven’t known the person who has died, because grief is a liminal time when profound grace can shine through.
Dealing with death, though, can be awkward. Many people don’t know what to say to each other, or how to tend to each other, in the face of loss. I was recently reacquainted with that awkwardness, when my own mother died at the end of September.
I’d like to use this column space to share some of the things I’ve found helpful, and less helpful, to do and say when tending to someone who is grieving.
Always offer condolences. Some of the most awkward moments these past few weeks have occurred when I’ve needed to do something obviously related to my mom’s end of life and the person helping me says nothing at all. “I’m sorry for your loss,” or “my condolences to you” are appropriate phrases.
Don’t ask “how?” Grief comes in waves. Sometimes, at a low ebb, talking about the particulars of how a person died might be fine. Other times, with grief at a high flow, sharing those details can be traumatizing. Let the grieving person know that they can say whatever feels comfortable for them.
Offer specific assistance. Grief tends to overwhelm the hippocampus, the decision-making part of the brain, so open-ended offers of help don’t feel helpful. If you are inclined to offer help, shape that offer to what you really can or want to do. “Can I mow your lawn while you’re out of town?” or “Can I help write thank you notes?” are much better than, “Is there anything I can do?”
Cover the basics. The average cost of dying in the US is about $20,000. Even if there is an estate from the decedent, probate and other disposition of assets usually takes several months. If it is in your means to do, offering miles to help cover travel costs, gift cards for meals or groceries, or other tangible support can be profoundly helpful.
Tell stories. If the deceased is someone you knew, it’s great to share positive stories about them, and photos if those are available. If you didn’t know the person who died, it’s very sweet to ask, “Can you tell me something about…?”
Go to the funeral/memorial service. I’m hesitant to recommend any in-person gatherings during the pandemic, but if you are vaccinated and willing to maintain COVID protocols, attending the service means a lot to the family members.
Finally, it’s helpful to remember that everybody is grieving something during these continuing days of the pandemic. Treating everyone with some consciousness of that grief, showing just a bit more kindness, patience, and generosity, will help let more grace shine through for us all.
Rev. Dr. Jennifer Yocum serves as Senior Pastor at University Congregational Church (UCC Missoula—Progressive. Inclusive. Inspired.) jennifer@uccmissoula.org.