Community of Faith: Tending to someone who is grieving

I’ve been a pastor for 15 years and have led more memorial services for those who’ve died than I can count. I feel honored to lead these services, even if I haven’t known the person who has died, because grief is a liminal time when profound grace can shine through.

Dealing with death, though, can be awkward. Many people don’t know what to say to each other, or how to tend to each other, in the face of loss. I was recently reacquainted with that awkwardness, when my own mother died at the end of September.

I’d like to use this column space to share some of the things I’ve found helpful, and less helpful, to do and say when tending to someone who is grieving.

Always offer condolences. Some of the most awkward moments these past few weeks have occurred when I’ve needed to do something obviously related to my mom’s end of life and the person helping me says nothing at all. “I’m sorry for your loss,” or “my condolences to you” are appropriate phrases.

Don’t ask “how?” Grief comes in waves. Sometimes, at a low ebb, talking about the particulars of how a person died might be fine. Other times, with grief at a high flow, sharing those details can be traumatizing. Let the grieving person know that they can say whatever feels comfortable for them.