At my east coast college, a friend once told me that she couldn't wait to get back to Iowa. I thought about asking, "Why Iowa?" and then thought better.
It was an innocent question of sincere curiosity. But I could see that it was also an invitation into a list of details and a cold, logical, pros-and-cons, advocacy-oriented conversation like those that made up so much of college life and its educational process. It asked my friend to take a position and to defend it.
I asked instead, "What do you miss about Iowa?"
She first spoke of her family, then began to talk about the landscape and how at the top of a rise she could see all the farms around where she grew up. She spoke of the way that she could watch as clouds and rain approached from way over there. She spoke of the way the soft morning breeze brought sounds and smells to her. She felt open and connected.
There were details, of course, but those were unimportant within this sense of place, this big landscape that she missed.
A few weeks ago, my 5-year-old granddaughter watched a thunderstorm as it moved east through Missoula. She was spell-bound by the rain and lightning passing over Frenchtown and over the airport before it passed from view. A discussion of updrafts, water cycles, electrical discharges, and sound propagation would have destroyed the majesty of the storm and the landscape. There will be room for those questions later.
I have years of training in history, theology, scripture, ethics, and liturgy. It includes a wealth of detail and reliance on a process of finding an understanding and explaining it. That training is of immense value — all of it about God and the ways that people have understood God through millennia.
Much of that training was towards knowing and explaining about God. It is nothing compared to feeling the presence of God.
Too often, explaining about God invites cold, logical, pros-and-cons, advocacy-oriented debates. It's easy to get lost in the weeds in such a conversation. Finding a way for the feeling of God's presence encourages sharing.
In sharing the big question of life, creation, and being together, things always seem to start better when they start with the big picture and the personal connection. There will be time for details later.