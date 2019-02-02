In the Beatitudes, Jesus says crazy things as “Blessed are the poor,” and “Blessed are the meek.” It made me think about the kind of postures our world most often praises us for such as:
“Blessed Are the Noisemakers ”— Fame, and the money that goes with it, is now measured in likes, hearts, and re-tweets; the more outrageous the better. Authors can’t even get published without already having followers by the thousands on social media platforms. Meek folks don’t stand a chance of being heard.
“Blessed Are the Wealthy” — Wealthy folks or people in wealthier neighborhoods tend to pay lower costs for food and for gas. They tend to get better interest rates on loans and receive more offers for discounts on luxury items. It’s expensive to be poor in America.
“Blessed Are the Stubborn" — It’s one thing to have principles and make promises, and it’s another thing to make other people suffer on behalf of those promises. The federal shutdown demonstrates how lack of humility and creativity creates suffering all around.
Most of these instances of “blessedness” come from some primal need for external validation, or they come from an illusion of us being in control. God’s blessings operate differently.
I think of the times that I’ve been blessed by people who’ve told me, with love, that I was mistaken, and forgiven. I think of the times when I’ve held my breath through times when there was too much month at the end of the money, only to have a check come arrive just in time. I think of the times I have been deeply overwhelmed by sadness, only to then realize how much I was loved and cherished.
The blessings of Christ’s beatitudes come when God is at the center instead of ego. May those blessings be yours.