Community of Faith: The duty of mankind

Everyone has different duties in life. A duty is a moral or legal obligation toward someone or something. Moral duties are commitments which we should fulﬁll, but we are not legally bound to fulﬁll. Legal duties are commitments we are legally bound to fulﬁll. If one does not fulﬁll them, he or she will be punished by the authorities.
We all have the option to fulﬁll our moral duties or not. We should care for the widow and orphan. Children should obey their parents. Everyone should submit rightly to those who are the authorities in our life. Everyone should care for the environment and serve others. At the same time, we are required to fulﬁll the legal duties set before us. We are required to obey the laws of not speeding or stealing from our employer.
But the greatest duty for all of mankind is found in the Bible. The Word of God states, “The end of the matter; all has been heard. Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man. For God will bring every deed into judgment, with every secret thing, whether good or evil.” (Ecclesiastes 12:13-14 ESV)
To fear God is not the same as having the fear of a dictator. Fearing God is to have a reverence for God who is the Creator of the universe. This type of fear causes one to stand in awe of God Almighty and it is a reverential fear that goes hand in hand with keeping His commandments.
Every single human has been given the legal duties to keep the commandments of God. The tragedy of it all, is that no person has ever been able to keep God’s commandments and that every single man, woman and child have broken what each is legally bound to fulﬁll. Breaking God’s law is called sin and all will be held accountable for every single law that one has broken.
The Bible teaches that God is Holy, without sin and perfectly just. Therefore God the Holy, Just Judge must punish lawbreakers. Scripture states in Romans 3:23 that all have broken God’s law and sinned. Breaking the speed limit can lead to a ﬁne. Stealing can lead to prison. Breaking even one of God’s laws is the most egregious sin and leads to death. Romans 6:33 states, “For the wages of sin is death.”
The second half of Romans 6:33 states, “But the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” What a statement of hope for lawbreakers! Jesus Christ, the Son of God, perfectly fulﬁlled the law of God and was able to be the sacriﬁce for the sins of His people. Jesus’ blood, shed at the cross, provides forgiveness for all lawbreakers who turn to Him in faith.
Today, not tomorrow, answer God’s call to all lawbreakers to come to Him in faith. All who believe that Jesus is God and that He rose from death to life are forgiven, set free from sin and clothed in the righteousness of Christ. The result is being able to stand before our Holy God as innocent, blameless children of His.
Paul Taylor is pastor at Discovery Alliance Church. He can be reached at paul.taylor@discoveryalliancechurch.com.