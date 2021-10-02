Community of Faith: The duty of mankind

Everyone has different duties in life. A duty is a moral or legal obligation toward someone or something. Moral duties are commitments which we should fulﬁll, but we are not legally bound to fulﬁll. Legal duties are commitments we are legally bound to fulﬁll. If one does not fulﬁll them, he or she will be punished by the authorities.

We all have the option to fulﬁll our moral duties or not. We should care for the widow and orphan. Children should obey their parents. Everyone should submit rightly to those who are the authorities in our life. Everyone should care for the environment and serve others. At the same time, we are required to fulﬁll the legal duties set before us. We are required to obey the laws of not speeding or stealing from our employer.

But the greatest duty for all of mankind is found in the Bible. The Word of God states, “The end of the matter; all has been heard. Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man. For God will bring every deed into judgment, with every secret thing, whether good or evil.” (Ecclesiastes 12:13-14 ESV)