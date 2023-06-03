If you want the truth to the meaning of life and the pursuit of happiness, then look no further than the book of Ecclesiastes. This book, written by King Solomon, is found in the Bible and offers understanding into life by reflecting on the short cycle of life and the vanity of human pursuits. He concludes the book with the following truth:

“[13] The end of the matter; all has been heard.

Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man." (ESV)

These words remind us of the importance of fearing God, not in a sense of being afraid, but in having a reverence and awe for the Creator of the Universe. By fearing God, we acknowledge God’s sovereignty over our lives, because He is the one who gives us life and breath. By living in awe of Him, we align ourselves with His will and acknowledge His righteousness, justice, and holiness.

By fearing God, we receive wisdom and discernment for life. God’s truth, found in the Bible, shapes our view of life by reminding us that our time on Earth is short and that we are accountable to God our Creator. King Solomon’s last words in Ecclesiastes, points us to the future for mankind:

"[14] For God will bring every deed into judgment with every secret thing, whether good or evil.” (ESV)

King Solomon emphasizes the importance of obeying God's commandments. But we must know that obedience to God is not simply following a set of rules. The Bible teaches that if we love God, we will obey Him. The problem is that we are unable to obey God perfectly due to our sin nature and that no matter how hard we try, we fall short of God’s laws and commands. That sin separates us from a relationship with our Creator because He is Holy.

Our sinfulness shows us our desperate need for a Savior, who can reconcile us with God. Jesus Christ is the only one who can save a sinner and bring reconciliation with God. Jesus Christ, the Son of God, added humanity to His divinity and lived a perfect, sinless life. He was obedient to God the Father by offering Himself as the sacrificial Lamb to atone for our sins. Through His death on the cross, Jesus shed His blood, paying the price for our sins and purchasing His people by blood.

The resurrection of Jesus from the dead demonstrated His victory over sin and death. Through faith alone, in Jesus Christ alone, one is saved and receives forgiveness, reconciliation with God and eternal salvation.

I encourage you to read the book of Ecclesiastes. I pray that you will fear God, and desire to obey him because of personal faith in Jesus Christ as Lord. As you do, you will find true purpose, fulfillment, and joy in this life and for eternity. I pray that God’s truth would turn your heart to Christ, and that you would experience God’s love and grace.

Grace and peace.