Community of Faith: The failures of violence

Here we go again.

Russia is poised for invading Ukraine.

An insurrection leaving five people dead and many injured is labeled “legitimate political discourse.”

Gun-related homicides in our country rose to an average of 109 per day in 2020.

Missoula County recorded nearly 500 domestic violence-related crimes last year.

A man from Helena flashed a gun when asked to wear a mask at a restaurant.

What is going on?

Nothing more than expressions of the human tendency to destroy itself. Nothing less than evidence that we are prone to choose hatred over compassion. Nothing beyond the paradox of our species, capable of wondrous beauty and powerful creativity which are so very often cut short or missed altogether due to our proclivity toward selfishness and greed, our pursuit of vengeance and gain at the expense of the other.

It makes me ask the question perhaps most of us ask when such darkness surfaces — why?

When has violence ever really solved anything?

Is it not foolish to believe that destruction of another soul will not somehow diminish our own?

What does winning look like in a world defined by animosity and hatred which naturally and inevitably prompt more of the same?

If you are still reading this (and I hope you are!), you probably can identify with these worries of our present age, which I have heard from many persons in conversations I have had in my church and around town. There is a great and perhaps growing sickness in humanity fueled by hatred and division, fueled by voices on the political, entertainment and media stage. So very many are susceptible to these voices advocating aggression that it is perhaps not surprising we are becoming more hostile toward each other overall.

A question naturally arises when such thoughts consume my mind: What is one to do in the face of such overwhelming and disheartening reality?

I find great help for my life from the counsel of those who faced similarly overwhelming darknesses in their lives; one of those figures was John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, who advocated three simple rules to guide life when facing a broken world: Do no harm, do good, and love God.

Do no harm. Speak no evil. Seek to avert insult or injury to another. Don’t lie. Wound no other soul. Try to avoid violence in all its forms.

Do good. Help others. Show compassion. Work toward equity and justice. Make kindness a habit. Share with those in need. Pay meaningful attention toward others.

Love God. Care for creation. Seek a greater perspective than your own. Consult the wisdom of the ages. Consider that we are not alone. Consider that, in the greater scheme of things, we each matter profoundly.

When I find myself depressed by the status of the world, when I sense a growing discouragement in my heart, I find that following such simple advice changes my inner disposition significantly. I find thoughts of discouragement lessen as I do what I can to help others; I avoid the wasted energy of thought and sentiment that hatred requires; I gain peace of mind by inviting another Mind to share my inner being. None of these practices changes the world overnight, but they change me. They help me to return to something that, to me, is obvious to the attentive mind — that there is more than enough goodness in the world to meet and defeat what is bad. Or perhaps I should say — there is more than enough potential goodness in each one of us to meet whatever comes our way.

Rev. John Daniels is pastor at First United Methodist Church, Missoula. He can be reached at john@fumcmissoula.com.

