Community of Faith: The grief gap

It’s summer, and after a hard year of loss, isolation and COVID we are looking forward to weekends with traditional gatherings of family and friends.

This year we’ll value each other’s presence in a whole new way, taking off masks and actually hugging one another. But many family gatherings will have a strange new component: They will include a long-deferred memorial, or remembrance for a deceased loved one. During COVID time it wasn’t possible to travel, to have funerals or gatherings honoring the lives of departed loved ones; places of worship were closed, so customary funeral and memorial ceremonies were put on hold till summer. A funeral director told me that funerals / memorial ceremonies are different now. We’re having to reimagine and design obsequies long past the time they were due, and they look and feel different.

The anthropologist Joseph Campbell noted that across the world people of all faiths and cultures hold ceremonies and rituals honoring great life transitions. He observed that without these embodied ceremonies we find it exceedingly difficult to make the transition to a new stage of life’s journey. Those who mourn are starting a new phase of life.