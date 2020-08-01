Community of Faith: The importance of The Golden Rule

Well, if you think we are missing that mark, I recently found out that there is now a Platinum Rule. It comes out of the writing of Dave Kerpen who takes the whole thing a step further. “Do unto others as they would want done to them”. Such an outlook on life and on others would require empathy and understanding for others. It isn’t about what I would want, it’s about what the other person would want for themselves and treating them accordingly. That may be very different from what I choose to experience.

What an interesting and disturbing concept. Before I do something to or for someone of a different race, religion, economic situation, I first have to have enough honest and open communication to appreciate and understand how they would want to be treated in a particular situation.

Look around at all that is happening in our country and world. How might it be different if we took the time to listen before we act? How might our lives and world be a more humane and loving place if we tried to understand as much as we wish we ourselves were understood?

If you can’t buy into the Platinum Rule, can’t we at least go back to the childhood memories of the importance and power of the Golden Rule? Gold or Platinum, either requires a lot more of us than we seem to be willing to give these days.

Dan Dixson is an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He serves as Chaplain and Bereavement Specialist at Partners In Home Care Hospice. He can be reached at dixsond@partnersinhomecare.org

