Community of Faith: The light of the world

The heart of the Christian Christmas story is that the birth of the Christ Child brought a light, joy and hope into the world which no darkness can extinguish!
This year of COVID has been a dark and difficult time for so many reasons: Too many deaths; too many financial disasters with small business decimated; too many children deprived of education; too much isolation and added to that list, a breakdown of our sense of community and civic trust. As a nation and perhaps as a world we’re experiencing some form of depression. I know several people who don’t have the energy to even celebrate Christmas this year.
But in this challenging time stores experienced an unprecedented rush for Christmas trees and decorations. On my street there are trees wrapped in lights, Santa and his reindeer joyfully prance across a couple of yards. Stars shine out and huge luminous snowflakes dance along roof lines. One household has a lighted creche scene; nearly every fence is wrapped in lights and doorways offer passersby and guests, who likely won’t be coming this year, wreaths of welcome.
But other even more brilliant lights shine too. They have shone throughout this dark year and are lights that cannot be extinguished. They shine in every kindness shown, in the dedication of first responders, in the courage of health care workers and the indefatigable, extraordinary work of the COVID vaccine researchers, in neighbors helping neighbors, in the gift of Zoom calls to those alone and in the myriad ways we extend love to the world around.
Thank you all for the love light you bring us. Merry Christmas to all!
Zara Renander, an Episcopalian, is Chaplain to Hospice of Missoula. She can can be reached at 406-543-4408 or zara.renander@hospiceofmissoula.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!