Community of Faith: The light of the world

The heart of the Christian Christmas story is that the birth of the Christ Child brought a light, joy and hope into the world which no darkness can extinguish!

This year of COVID has been a dark and difficult time for so many reasons: Too many deaths; too many financial disasters with small business decimated; too many children deprived of education; too much isolation and added to that list, a breakdown of our sense of community and civic trust. As a nation and perhaps as a world we’re experiencing some form of depression. I know several people who don’t have the energy to even celebrate Christmas this year.

But in this challenging time stores experienced an unprecedented rush for Christmas trees and decorations. On my street there are trees wrapped in lights, Santa and his reindeer joyfully prance across a couple of yards. Stars shine out and huge luminous snowflakes dance along roof lines. One household has a lighted creche scene; nearly every fence is wrapped in lights and doorways offer passersby and guests, who likely won’t be coming this year, wreaths of welcome.