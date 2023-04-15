The Sixty-Third Epistle of John — “Maintaining Outrage” — 4-10-23

I got angry recently. No, more like I became outraged. My face grew red, my thoughts went dark, I felt my fists spontaneously clench, and I even said a few words that are not repeatable in a pastor’s pen!

And, I believe, it was a very good thing, my outrage.

My emotional extreme was spurred on by the news of yet another mass shooting, this one in Nashville. I find it unbelievable that I now use the phrase “this one,” signifying the common occurrence of such lethal violence against innocent people — and yet, here we are, three months into the year with 134 mass shootings to date.

Is there any more appropriate response than outrage?

The emotional barometer only registers higher as the madness of our political inaction continues its predictable response of thoughts and prayers noticeably absent of actual or significant changes to our system — how it is possible for reasoning adults to continue elevating the 2nd Amendment — or, at least, their interpretation of it — as more important than the lives of our most vulnerable citizens? It seems that, once again, the loud voices of outrage will find no meaningful response, and the energy of their rebuke will dissipate over time as recent history records.

I’m tired of it all, and I bet you are, too.

But I’m not tired enough to end my outrage; in fact, I find it perhaps the greatest hope that we have for real, meaningful change — that we continue to be outraged by things that are wrong. And as those wrong things persist, we encourage our outrage to do so as well, knowing that outrage that persists cannot help but grow until the demand for change finds response.

If we think about it, many of the things that we can consider moments of ethical progress only came about as the result of principled outrage — in our nation’s history, examples such as the Revolution, the Civil War, women’s right to vote, children’s labor laws, World War II, the Civil Rights movement, and the ending of the Vietnam War all came about because of the growing outrage over civilization’s imbalances and inequities; things came to a head that demanded response. There are many such examples on the personal level, where we each have felt the burden of injustice or inequity or imbalance that impacted us directly — and we got mad at how things were. And sometimes, it was that anger, that outrage — especially over time — that prompted us to action.

Thank God we are able to become outraged at what’s wrong with the world! It is important to remember that we are in good company as we do so, for Jesus himself was no stranger to the emotion. The Gospels do not spend much time directly outlining the emotional state of Jesus, but it is evident nonetheless that Jesus was outraged at the wrongness of things. From his turning the tables on the money-changers in the Temple to his strong words of admonishment, to the abusers of the Law to his lament over Jerusalem, to his frustration with his Disciples’ lack of affinity for the things of God — one can sense that in these, and many other situations outlined in Jesus’ life on earth, anger would have naturally arisen in his heart and mind, motivating his continual plea for change toward a more God-worthy state of being in all circumstances. It is the same for most of the world’s religions, where it is expressed in different ways that most of us share in the desire for a better world and are outraged when such efforts are repeatedly defeated by our myopic view of life as something to be lived for self at the expense of each other.

It is in this sense that outrage plays a crucial role in God’s desire for us — that we continue to be incensed by things that are wrong according to God’s standards, and that we use the energy of our fury to remain engaged in the things that matter to God — working to heal the brokenness of the world, replacing violence with composure, resisting hatred through loving response, and seeking the good of all creation.

May we never fail to be outraged by the things that are wrong.

God’s Grace Be With You.