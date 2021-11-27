Community of Faith: The speechlessness of wonder

There have been many, many times in my work as a pastor, and even in my life experiences as a human being, when words failed me. In a late-night vigil in a hospital room with family members surrounding a beloved life coming to its end – words fail. In the face of hostile voices raised in violent overtones during a committee meeting where respect seemed completely absent – words fail. In the experiences of watching news of violence, or of anti-science nonsense, or of truth denial – words fail. Likely, we can all relate to similar moments as these, when the difficulty is so great, when the outrageous surfaces, when the darkness seems so profound, that our words fail – and we feel our souls depleted.

In profound contrast to such experiences, however, I have found that there also exist those numerous moments in life in which words fail in the face of inexplicable beauty, of immeasurable joy, of comforting peace, or of profound wonder. It is these moments and experiences which are essential to the filling of our souls. Yet to receive what these moments offer, we must be paying a different kind of attention, one open and attuned to what our context offers.

On our daily walk awhile back, my wife and I (and our dog) witnessed a moment of clarity as the sun broke through the infamous Missoula inversion, and we saw the mountains transposed upon a deep-blue sky; we counted eight young deer meandering over manicured lawns under the watchful eyes of their mothers, there was the song of birds overhead, and the sounds of children playing in their backyard somewhere. It was a simple moment, a rather quiet and regular moment, but it struck us both as beautifully significant and soul inspiring; we were, however, at a loss to say just what it was that made that particular walk so great.

Sometimes life is just so wonderful, so beautiful, so precious, so fragile, so real – that words fail; that something beyond words is needed.

I have the extreme joy of watching our granddaughter once a week. She is all of 21 months old (yes, we are counting!), growing exponentially in language and height and personality. Who would have thought that chasing around a one-and-a-half year old as she navigated our home and our yard for several hours would be such a delight? Every mess she made was fun to watch; every word that she spoke was greater than anything Shakespeare could come up with; every gesture bordered on hilarity; every smile melted the core of my soul. It was just a grandpa with his granddaughter, nothing special here – except it was special, in a way I can’t explain, and perhaps only other grandpas in the same situation can understand.

Sometimes life is just so wonderful, so beautiful, so precious, so fragile, so real – that words fail; that something beyond words is needed.

The other day, I had (prepare yourself!) a wonderful online meeting of colleagues. Not often to you hear the words “wonderful” and “online” in these days of Zoom saturation, but this was indeed the case; we had a great conversation, shared many hopeful experiences, even conversed about our challenges, but all with an overtone of care, gratitude for each other, and encouragement that buoyed all present. As we ended the meeting, this was confirmed as all eight persons present echoed some form of “It was so good to be you all today.”

Sometimes life is just so wonderful, so beautiful, so precious, so fragile, so real – that words fail; that something beyond words is needed.

There are indeed many times when words fail due to the darkness that faces us in life. But for those who are willing to pay a different sort of attention to reality, there also exist many times when words fail due to the brilliance of the steady light that radiates from each other, from this world, and from all of God’s creation. And it is only the brilliance of that light which has within it the power to cancel out any darkness.

Rev. John Daniels is pastor at First United Methodist Church, Missoula. He can be reached at john@fumcmissoula.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0