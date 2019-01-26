You know what’s amazing? The fact I've worked round the clock in a hospital for the past five years and have never encountered a fist fight. And even more amazing are the middle aged men I see wearing “MAGA” hats holding doors for middle-aged men in “Feel the Bern” t-shirts. I’ve seen weeping white guy construction workers in waiting rooms, being consoled by Mexican berry pickers. I’ve watched staff and visitors quietly pay for strangers’ meals in the hospital café. Sometimes the recipients are homeless, and sometimes they’re just overwhelmed parents managing a pile of screaming kids.
So what is it about this “magic place” in these rather un-magical times? Where folks from various backgrounds, religions and races hang out together in waiting rooms and hallways, laugh, cry and drag-race IV poles?
I’m pretty sure the trick has something to do with the big M. Mortality.
While driving home the other day, I caught the tail end of a radio interview. I wish knew the name of the interviewee, but his final comment grabbed me. “I can never hate anyone or anything that I understand.” In one line, he solved the trick of the Trump guy holding the door for the Bernie guy in the stairwell. And the grieving construction guy, with the “build the damn wall” sticker on his truck, praying with the berry guy. And why all the hater stuff disappears in a puff of smoke inside the hall of mirrors.
Am I suggesting hospitals are a fun place to hang out? Well, not exactly. But I am asking you to take a moment to think about what causes you the most fear. Is it really the “bad dudes at the border” who you’ve never met? The moms and kids who walk hundreds of miles through conditions that you refuse to imagine? It’s a lot easier to point fingers from our comfy couches, than to confront our inner demons. Yet when we walk through the doors of an operating room or emergency room, like it or not, the demons with names like illness, aging, birth, death and grief jump out from behind the front desk and shake us awake.
And when we greet those demons with compassion, they become a lot less scary. The faces in front of us begin to look more familiar as the mirror becomes clearer. I promise it won’t kill you to look into that mirror. And if my promise holds, then maybe it’s not so terrifying to take a peek at what’s been keeping you fake-safe and slightly miserable on the couch. Because when the You-Know-What hits the fan, and it inevitably will, the guy in the MAGA hat might be the one holding your hand while you’re dying. The woman wearing the hajib might save your child’s life. And that “stranger,” my friends, will become the most beautiful person you’ve ever known.