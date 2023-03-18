“And Jesus said, ‘Who do you say that I am?’ ”

I imagine Jesus asking us that question today. My mind wanders and I remember a time that I was struggling with my interactions with someone and I remember thinking they don’t even know who I am. On another occasion, I remember learning something new about another’s story and realizing that I really didn’t know them. And our good and gracious God waited for me until I was able to see the beauty, goodness and grace within this person that I had missed. And now I hear Jesus asking us: "Who do you say that I am?" and wondering who Jesus is for me.

And I’m feeling drawn to look deep. How has Jesus revealed himself to me? Even deeper, how has my good and gracious God revealed Himself to me? I hear the words, “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life. Follow Me.”

The Way is not an easy road most times. It asks things of me that challenge and awaken areas that may require a giving over of self. Jesus tells His disciples “the Son of Man must suffer many things and be rejected by the elders, the chief priests and the teachers of the law, and that he must be killed but after three days He will rise again.” The Way is not cheap, but always leads to the Truth, the Truth that will set you free; Truth that leads believers to spiritual freedom, the Life.

Often, we think about freedom as freedom from interference from others, inconvenience, requiring something from us. But St. Ignatius of Loyola understood freedom differently. For him, spiritual freedom is a freedom to grow in relationship with God and share in God’s redemptive work. It’s the Way. This requires internal freedom or what Ignatius called “indifference.” A confusing term sometimes but for Ignatius indifference doesn’t mean not caring. It means being able to let go of those things that keep us from receiving and experiencing the love of our Creator God. Neither this nor that but only what best leads me to my good and gracious God. We are called to be able to detach, let go enough from things, people, or experiences to be able either to take them up or to leave them aside, depending on whether they help us or hinder us in our praising, reverencing and serving God. It’s the capacity to let go of what doesn’t help me to love God or love others, while staying engaged with what does.

And this helps us to experience Jesus, to be able to identify Him, to name Him as the Way, the Truth and the Life that brings us into the union and communion with the Trinity, always grounded in Love.

In Christian Tradition we are in Lent, called to walk the road, the Way of Jesus to Calvary and He will make known once again the Truth of our faith and lead us into the absolute fullness of Life. This is a good time to take a moment, be still, listen and ponder who Jesus is for you. Who do you say that He is? How is He revealing Himself, personally, intimately, to you, just for you. Dwell in the mystery; soak it in. May it truly open and bless your Lent and Easter.